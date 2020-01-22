QTS Named Most Sustainable Company in the Data Center Industry by World Finance Magazine

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance Magazine has named QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, the Most Sustainable Company in the Data Center Industry. The award will be formally announced in the magazine's Winter 2020 issue and at an awards ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

World Finance describes the awards as "celebrating organizations implementing sustainability's three pillars: economic, environmental and social, informally known as profit, planets and people encouraging businesses to achieve their sustainable needs by cutting emissions, lower energy usage, sourcing products from fair trade organizations, and by ensuring their physical waste is disposed properly and with as little carbon footprint as possible."

According to World Finance, their readers see sustainability as a long-term force for change in markets, countries and companies. Sustainability investing is growing rapidly with an increasing numbers of investors committing to universal codes related to sustainability investing, such as the Principles for Responsible Investment. Environmental, social and governance considerations now have a significant, quantifiable impact on investment decisions.

The Climate 50



In addition, Travis Wright, QTS' Vice President of Energy and Sustainability was recently named to the "Climate 50" by Data Economy Magazine, a sister publication. The Climate 50 represents a list of the world's most influential climate leaders who are driving change and the debate around global warming, climate change, sustainability and renewables across the data center and cloud sectors. To access the full 2019 edition, visit here .

"QTS has fully committed to lead the data center industry in minimizing carbon footprint by utilizing as much renewable fuel, reclaimed water and recycled materials as possible," Wright said. "We are developing a documented sustainability approach based on repeatable processes across our data centers for energy efficiency measures and renewable energy procurement, all backed by continuous innovation."

Knowing that transparency is fundamental to accountability, QTS has committed to report on sustainability goals and metrics. To support this, QTS published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report - a first for the Company and one of the first in the data center industry.

"Travis Wright's inclusion in the Climate 50 is further evidence of QTS clearly establishing itself as a data center leader with their vision, strategy and results being achieved towards a cleaner, more sustainable world," said João Marques Lima, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Data Economy. "We look forward to monitoring QTS' environmental, sustainability and goverance goals that they have committed to publicly report on annually."

About World News Media

World News Media is a multi-platform publisher of quality financial, business, technology and travel magazines. The company has built up a reputation for excellence across its portfolio, pursuing consumer quality on its business titles. The print editions reach an extensive global distribution network including newsstand space with major retailers and comprehensive airport, hotel and conference site placement. The titles also boast popular websites, video channels, digital editions and an ever-growing social media presence. The World News Media team comprises experienced journalists, editors, videographers, designers, developers and communications specialists.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

