QTS Netherlands Adds Tampnet to its Growing Connectivity Ecosystem

EEMSHAVEN, Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Tampnet, a global leader in providing high capacity, low latency connectivity to offshore installations, has established a point of presence in QTS' carrier neutral Eemshaven data center.

Tampnet's unique network routes pass through eight countries, connecting 30 vital data centers in 12 European and U.S. cities featuring high-speed networks across Northern Europe. QTS' Eemshaven customers can now access major metropolitan areas in Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the United States. In addition to the existing on-net network providers, Tampnet brings new on-net locations and network flexibility.

"We are pleased to join QTS' growing connectivity ecosystem serving Northern Europe and points West," said Cato Lammenes, Managing Director, Tampnet Carrier. "QTS Eemshaven customers now have a direct connection to the new COBRAcable (COpenhagen-BRussels-Amsterdam) subsea cable as well as Tampnet's wholesale capacity, diverse fiber, and managed connectivity solutions serving millions of consumers."

"Tampnet is an important network partner supporting QTS' emphasis on expanding enterprise and hyperscale connectivity in the Netherlands, Europe and globally," said Jan Daan (J.D.) Luycks, Managing Director, QTS. "Tampnet further expands QTS Eemshaven's connectivity ecosystem and emergence as an important network access point delivering diverse connectivity and access to the world's largest cloud providers, IP networks, fiber routes throughout Europe, redundant transport paths, and subsea cables."

In addition to the Eemshaven site, QTS owns and operates a data center in Groningen that is currently one of the most interconnected data centers in the Northern Netherlands with more than 15 network providers and internet exchanges on site including NL-IX and Eurofiber.

QTS' Groningen and Eemshaven data centers encompass approximately 158,000 sq. ft. of raised floor and 30+ gross megawatts of capacity within QTS' global footprint. The facilities are strategically located adjacent to multiple hyperscale customer-owned data centers and in close proximity to several transatlantic fiber cable landings, thereby providing access to multiple markets within Europe and North America.

About Tampnet

Tampnet was founded in 2001 in Stavanger, Norway and operates the world's largest offshore high capacity communication network in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, serving customers within Oil & Gas, Wind Energy, Maritime and Carrier sectors with first-class telecommunications. The company employs more than 100 people, with offices in Norway, UK, the Netherlands, USA and Brazil. Tampnet connects offshore installations to redundant and reliable terrestrial networks with high capacity and low latency (high speed). Tampnet also installs and operates offshore 4G LTE coverage networks enabling roaming and digital transformation) on offshore oil & gas platforms, offshore windfarms and service vessels and other commercial vessels.

Tampnet International Carrier is Tampnet's European and transatlantic fiber infrastructure network, passing through eight selected countries. Tampnet International Carrier is all about connectivity, capacity and speed.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

