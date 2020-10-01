HILLSBORO, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced the formal opening of Phase 1 of the new QTS Hillsboro, OR mega data center. Earlier this year, QTS announced the pre-leasing of 100% of the first phase of development at the site to a global software-as-a-service provider representing approximately 4.5 megawatts.

QTS Opens New Mega Data Center in Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon features a rich tapestry of existing fiber networks, internet exchanges, SDN exchanges, data centers and access to subsea cables serving thousands of customers. The QTS Hillsboro Network Access Point (NAP), located within QTS' new Hillsboro mega data center, brings it all together as a new nexus for connectivity and data center solutions serving a wide variety of enterprise and government organizations. QTS also operates the Richmond NAP and the recently announced NJ NAP.

QTS' new Hillsboro campus has abundant networking in place and available for QTS customers on day one. This includes diverse connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation including carrier-neutral cloud interconnection, multiple fiber routes and IP providers including the world's largest IP network, multiple dark and lit fiber providers, redundant transport paths and access to the world's largest cloud providers.

"We are proud to welcome QTS to Hillsboro at a time when it's essential that we work to keep our economy moving forward," said Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway. "With QTS' ongoing investment, our entire region and state benefit from the creation of construction jobs, high-tech business opportunities, and additional revenues for vital public services."

QTS Hillsboro initially encompasses a 158,000 square foot, 24 megawatt data center, representing the first data center on the campus. Future development plans call for the construction of a total of five mega data centers aggregating more than 1 million square feet of leasable data center capacity and more than 250 megawatts of gross power capacity.

The new QTS Hillsboro mega data center and NAP joins the Hillsboro Ring that includes several ultra-high count fiber optic rings that interconnect 14 data centers and provides the lowest-cost dark fiber access to cable landing stations of multiple trans-Pacific subsea cable systems. The only location all of these networks are available to peer with each other is the QTS Hillsboro NAP.

"This is a tremendous match: QTS is known as a leading software-defined data center, and the City of Hillsboro is known as a global hub for innovation and technology," said Dan Dias, Hillsboro Economic and Community Development Director.

"We are very pleased to open our Hillsboro mega data center with a full portfolio of connectivity and services already in place with the establishment of the QTS Hillsboro NAP," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "Our new Hillsboro campus strategically positions QTS with scale capacity in the Pacific Northwest to continue to support the growth of existing and prospective hyperscale and hybrid colocation customers."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

[email protected]

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

