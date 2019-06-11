QTS Ranked by Environmental Protection Agency as a Data Center Industry Green Power Leader

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions today announced its ranking on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). The GPP list ranks QTS as follows:

# 40 on the EPA's National Top 100

12 on the EPA's Top Tech & Telecom companies

# 4 among all data center companies

QTS is currently using more than 304 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents more than 32 percent of its U.S. operations' total power needs. QTS' choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

QTS is committed to minimizing the data center carbon footprint and utilizing as much renewable fuel as possible by implementing a methodic sustainability approach featuring initiatives and solutions in containment, power usage effectiveness (PUE) reduction, and renewable energy procurement, supported by continuous innovation.

Renewable energy is a cornerstone of QTS' comprehensive sustainability initiatives and QTS has set an ambitious goal to procure 100% of its power from renewable energy sources by 2025 as documented in its recently published 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report - a first for the Company and one of the first in the data center industry.

QTS also recently announced that, together with Citigroup Energy Inc. and Calpine Energy Solutions, LLC, it has signed a 10-year agreement to purchase renewable energy equal to the expected electricity needs of the Company's data centers in Chicago, IL and Piscataway, NJ . The company has also achieved 100% renewable energy status in its Irving, TX mega data center and plans to expand renewable power initiatives in existing and new data centers including those planned for Phoenix, AZ and Hillsboro, OR.

In addition to wind power initiatives, QTS' Piscataway data center also features a 14 MW solar farm that supplies energy to the data center.

"We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a leader in the green power market," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "By procuring green power at competitive rates, QTS is reducing its emissions footprint while also sending a message to others across the United States that using green power is smart business."

Recently QTS participated in a consortium of data centers that formally petitioned Dominion Energy to increase its use of renewable alternatives such as wind and solar in the Virginia market.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. The Partnership currently has more than 1,500 Partners voluntarily using nearly 53 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

