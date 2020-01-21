QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of Dividend Distributions
Jan 21, 2020, 16:05 ET
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today the tax allocations of 2019 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.
The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2019.
For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2019 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2019 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019 has not yet been filed.
Exhibit A
Tax Treatment of 2019 Common Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 103
Please note that the January 8, 2019 common share distribution is included in the tax allocation for 2019 and the January 7, 2020 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2020.
|
Security Description
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total Distribution
|
Form 1099 Box 1a
|
Form 1099 Box 2a
|
Form 1099 Box 3
|
Form 1099 Box 5
|
2020(Next Year)
|
2019(Current Year)
|
Ordinary
|
Long-term
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
|
12/21/2018
|
01/08/2019
|
$0.410000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.410000
|
$0.342529
|
$0.004861
|
$0.062610
|
$0.342529
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
|
03/20/2019
|
04/04/2019
|
$0.440000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.440000
|
$0.367592
|
$0.005217
|
$0.067191
|
$0.367592
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
|
06/25/2019
|
07/09/2019
|
$0.440000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.440000
|
$0.367592
|
$0.005217
|
$0.067191
|
$0.367592
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
|
09/19/2019
|
10/04/2019
|
$0.440000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.440000
|
$0.367592
|
$0.005217
|
$0.067191
|
$0.367592
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
|
12/20/2019
|
01/07/2020
|
$0.440000
|
$0.440000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
TOTAL
|
$2.170000
|
$0.440000
|
$1.730000
|
$1.445305
|
$0.020511
|
$0.264184
|
$1.445305
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
Exhibit B
Tax Treatment of 2019 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 202
Please note that the January 15, 2020 series A preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.
|
Security Description
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total Distribution
|
Form 1099 Box 1a
|
Form 1099 Box 2a
|
Form 1099 Box 3
|
Form 1099 Box 5
|
2020(Next Year)
|
2019(Current Year)
|
Ordinary
|
Long-term
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
|
03/31/2019
|
04/15/2019
|
$0.445313
|
$0.000000
|
$0.445313
|
$0.439081
|
$0.006231
|
$0.000000
|
$0.439081
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
|
06/30/2019
|
07/15/2019
|
$0.445313
|
$0.000000
|
$0.445313
|
$0.439081
|
$0.006231
|
$0.000000
|
$0.439081
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
|
09/30/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
$0.445313
|
$0.000000
|
$0.445313
|
$0.439081
|
$0.006231
|
$0.000000
|
$0.439081
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
|
12/31/2019
|
01/15/2020
|
$0.445313
|
$0.000000
|
$0.445313
|
$0.439081
|
$0.006231
|
$0.000000
|
$0.439081
|
TOTAL
|
$1.781250
|
$0.000000
|
$1.781250
|
$1.756326
|
$0.024924
|
$0.000000
|
$1.756326
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
Exhibit C
Tax Treatment of 2019 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 301
Please note that the January 15, 2020 series B cumulative convertible preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.
|
Security Description
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total Distribution
|
Form 1099 Box 1a
|
Form 1099 Box 2a
|
Form 1099 Box 3
|
Form 1099 Box 5
|
2020(Next Year)
|
2019(Current Year)
|
Ordinary
|
Long-term
|
Nondividend
|
Section 199A
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
|
03/31/2019
|
04/15/2019
|
$1.625000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.625000
|
$1.602262
|
$0.022738
|
$0.000000
|
$1.602262
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
|
06/30/2019
|
07/15/2019
|
$1.625000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.625000
|
$1.602262
|
$0.022738
|
$0.000000
|
$1.602262
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
|
09/30/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
$1.625000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.625000
|
$1.602262
|
$0.022738
|
$0.000000
|
$1.602262
|
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
|
12/31/2019
|
01/15/2020
|
$1.625000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.625000
|
$1.602262
|
$0.022738
|
$0.000000
|
$1.602262
|
TOTAL
|
$6.500000
|
$0.000000
|
$6.500000
|
$6.409048
|
$0.090952
|
$0.000000
|
$6.409048
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance
ir@qtsdatacenters.com
Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com
SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
