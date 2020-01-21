QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of Dividend Distributions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today the tax allocations of 2019 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2019.

For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2019 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2019 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019 has not yet been filed.

Exhibit A

Tax Treatment of 2019 Common Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 74736A 103

Please note that the January 8, 2019 common share distribution is included in the tax allocation for 2019 and the January 7, 2020 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2020.

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share

Form 1099 Box 1a Form 1099 Box 2a Form 1099 Box 3 Form 1099 Box 5 2020(Next Year) 2019(Current Year) Ordinary

Dividends Long-term

Capital Gain

Distr. Nondividend

Distributions (1) Section 199A

Dividends QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 12/21/2018 01/08/2019 $0.410000 $0.000000 $0.410000 $0.342529 $0.004861 $0.062610 $0.342529 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 03/20/2019 04/04/2019 $0.440000 $0.000000 $0.440000 $0.367592 $0.005217 $0.067191 $0.367592 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 06/25/2019 07/09/2019 $0.440000 $0.000000 $0.440000 $0.367592 $0.005217 $0.067191 $0.367592 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 09/19/2019 10/04/2019 $0.440000 $0.000000 $0.440000 $0.367592 $0.005217 $0.067191 $0.367592 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock 12/20/2019 01/07/2020 $0.440000 $0.440000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 TOTAL



$2.170000 $0.440000 $1.730000 $1.445305 $0.020511 $0.264184 $1.445305

(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

Exhibit B

Tax Treatment of 2019 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 74736A 202

Please note that the January 15, 2020 series A preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share

Form 1099 Box 1a Form 1099 Box 2a Form 1099 Box 3 Form 1099 Box 5 2020(Next Year) 2019(Current Year) Ordinary

Dividends Long-term

Capital Gain

Distr. Nondividend

Distributions (1) Section 199A

Dividends QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 03/31/2019 04/15/2019 $0.445313 $0.000000 $0.445313 $0.439081 $0.006231 $0.000000 $0.439081 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 06/30/2019 07/15/2019 $0.445313 $0.000000 $0.445313 $0.439081 $0.006231 $0.000000 $0.439081 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 $0.445313 $0.000000 $0.445313 $0.439081 $0.006231 $0.000000 $0.439081 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock 12/31/2019 01/15/2020 $0.445313 $0.000000 $0.445313 $0.439081 $0.006231 $0.000000 $0.439081 TOTAL



$1.781250 $0.000000 $1.781250 $1.756326 $0.024924 $0.000000 $1.756326

(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

Exhibit C

Tax Treatment of 2019 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

Series B Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 74736A 301

Please note that the January 15, 2020 series B cumulative convertible preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share

Form 1099 Box 1a Form 1099 Box 2a Form 1099 Box 3 Form 1099 Box 5 2020(Next Year) 2019(Current Year) Ordinary

Dividends Long-term

Capital Gain

Distr. Nondividend

Distributions (1) Section 199A

Dividends QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 03/31/2019 04/15/2019 $1.625000 $0.000000 $1.625000 $1.602262 $0.022738 $0.000000 $1.602262 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 06/30/2019 07/15/2019 $1.625000 $0.000000 $1.625000 $1.602262 $0.022738 $0.000000 $1.602262 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 $1.625000 $0.000000 $1.625000 $1.602262 $0.022738 $0.000000 $1.602262 QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 12/31/2019 01/15/2020 $1.625000 $0.000000 $1.625000 $1.602262 $0.022738 $0.000000 $1.602262 TOTAL



$6.500000 $0.000000 $6.500000 $6.409048 $0.090952 $0.000000 $6.409048

(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @ DataCenters_QTS .

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

