QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of Dividend Distributions

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Jan 21, 2020, 16:05 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today the tax allocations of 2019 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2019. 

For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2019 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2019 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.  The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019 has not yet been filed.

Exhibit A
Tax Treatment of 2019 Common Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:  QTS)
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 103

Please note that the January 8, 2019 common share distribution is included in the tax allocation for 2019 and the January 7, 2020 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2020.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Form 1099 Box 1a 

Form 1099 Box 2a

Form 1099 Box 3

Form 1099 Box 5

2020(Next Year)

2019(Current Year)

Ordinary
Dividends

Long-term
Capital Gain
Distr.

Nondividend
Distributions (1)

Section 199A
Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

12/21/2018

01/08/2019

$0.410000

$0.000000

$0.410000

$0.342529

$0.004861

$0.062610

$0.342529

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

03/20/2019

04/04/2019

$0.440000

$0.000000

$0.440000

$0.367592

$0.005217

$0.067191

$0.367592

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

06/25/2019

07/09/2019

$0.440000

$0.000000

$0.440000

$0.367592

$0.005217

$0.067191

$0.367592

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

09/19/2019

10/04/2019

$0.440000

$0.000000

$0.440000

$0.367592

$0.005217

$0.067191

$0.367592

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

12/20/2019

01/07/2020

$0.440000

$0.440000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

TOTAL

$2.170000

$0.440000

$1.730000

$1.445305

$0.020511

$0.264184

$1.445305

(1)  Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

Exhibit B
Tax Treatment of 2019 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:  QTS)
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 202

Please note that the January 15, 2020 series A preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Form 1099 Box 1a 

Form 1099 Box 2a

Form 1099 Box 3

Form 1099 Box 5

2020(Next Year)

2019(Current Year)

Ordinary
Dividends

Long-term
Capital Gain
Distr.

Nondividend
Distributions (1)

Section 199A
Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

03/31/2019

04/15/2019

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.439081

$0.006231

$0.000000

$0.439081

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

06/30/2019

07/15/2019

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.439081

$0.006231

$0.000000

$0.439081

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

09/30/2019

10/15/2019

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.439081

$0.006231

$0.000000

$0.439081

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

12/31/2019

01/15/2020

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.439081

$0.006231

$0.000000

$0.439081

TOTAL

$1.781250

$0.000000

$1.781250

$1.756326

$0.024924

$0.000000

$1.756326

(1)  Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

Exhibit C
Tax Treatment of 2019 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:  QTS)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 301

Please note that the January 15, 2020 series B cumulative convertible preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Form 1099 Box 1a 

Form 1099 Box 2a

Form 1099 Box 3

Form 1099 Box 5

2020(Next Year)

2019(Current Year)

Ordinary
Dividends

Long-term
Capital Gain
Distr.

Nondividend
Distributions (1)

Section 199A
Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

03/31/2019

04/15/2019

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.602262

$0.022738

$0.000000

$1.602262

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

06/30/2019

07/15/2019

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.602262

$0.022738

$0.000000

$1.602262

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

09/30/2019

10/15/2019

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.602262

$0.022738

$0.000000

$1.602262

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

12/31/2019

01/15/2020

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.602262

$0.022738

$0.000000

$1.602262

TOTAL

$6.500000

$0.000000

$6.500000

$6.409048

$0.090952

$0.000000

$6.409048

(1)  Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe.  Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.  Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS

Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance
ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact: 
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

