QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference scheduled for September 10-11, 2019 at The Wagner Hotel in New York, NY .

at The Wagner Hotel in . BMO Capital Markets 14 th Annual Real Estate Conference scheduled for September 17– 18, 2019 at The Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL.

Annual Real Estate Conference scheduled for September 17– 18, 2019 at The Four Seasons Hotel in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference scheduled for September 17-19, 2019 at the Conrad Hotel in New York, NY . QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 , at 3:45 p.m. ET .

A link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

