QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit scheduled for December 2 – 4, 2019 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada . QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. PST . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

– 4, 2019 at The Cosmopolitan in . QTS is scheduled to present on at . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. BMO Boston Growth Conference scheduled for December 3 – 4, 2019 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts .

– 4, 2019 at the Intercontinental Hotel in . Raymond James Technology Investors Conference scheduled for December 9 – 11 at the Westin New York Grand Centeral in New York, New York .

A link to the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

