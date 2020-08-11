QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 6th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit scheduled for August 11-12, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here.

. QTS is scheduled to present on at . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. QTS is scheduled to participate in Keybanc Capital Markets' Future of Technology Series on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13, 2020 .

and . BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference scheduled for September 2-3, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to participate on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 .

A link to the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

