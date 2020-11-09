QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

NAREIT REITworld Virtual Annual Conference scheduled for November 17-19, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to participate on November 17-18, 2020 .

. QTS is scheduled to participate on . BofA Global Data Center Virtual Conference scheduled for November 24-25, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

. QTS is scheduled to present on at . Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit scheduled for December 1-2, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time .

A link to the webcasts will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

