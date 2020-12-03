QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Virtual Conference scheduled for December 7-9, 2020 . QTS is scheduled to participate on December 7, 2020 .

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference scheduled for December 9-10, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mizuho Data Center Virtual Series scheduled for December 14, 2020. QTS is scheduled to present on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Technology REIT Summit scheduled for January 7, 2021. QTS is scheduled to participate on January 7, 2021.

Capital One Securities Virtual REIT Conference scheduled for January 11-12, 2021. QTS is scheduled to participate on January 12, 2021.

A link to the webcasts will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance

[email protected]

