QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Present at Industry Events

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

NAREIT's REITweek: 2018 Investor Forum scheduled for June 5-7 at The New York Hilton Midtown in New York, NY . QTS will present on June 5 at 8:45 a.m. ET . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at

https://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/qts-realty-trust-inc.

at The New York Hilton Midtown in . QTS will present on at . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/qts-realty-trust-inc. Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference scheduled for June 11-13 at The InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. QTS will present on June 12 at 10:20 a.m. ET . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel11/qts.

A link to all webcasts will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Douglas, VP Investor Relations and Strategic Planning

QTS Realty Trust

ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-8245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-to-present-at-industry-events-300656381.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

