QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
09:00 ET
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced that Company management will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston on May 15-17, 2018.
Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may use the following link:
https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc18/sessions/14969-qts-realty-trust-inc/webcast
A link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas, VP Investor Relations and Strategic Planning
QTS Realty Trust
ir@qtsdatacenters.com
Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-300645377.html
SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
