QTS Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Underscores QTS's commitment to environmental and community stewardship through sustainability initiatives and success-based giving

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Data Centers, a leading provider of data centers solutions, released the company's 2023 Sustainability Report, available here. This is QTS's sixth report, tracking the company's industry-leading metrics in sustainable resource stewardship, community impact programs, and employee engagement. The company's sustainability priorities are aligned with general regulatory guidelines and are designed to reduce its carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.

View PDF 2023 Sustainability Report - QTS

During 2023, QTS achieved a record number of megawatts signed, megawatts delivered, workforce growth, and organic financial growth. QTS also continues to be a leader in environmental stewardship in the data center industry, hosting utility summits with key industry participants; partnering with energy leaders to discuss innovative opportunities to solve complex industry constraints and challenges; and helping support corporate sustainability awareness and practices.

"With the expansion of QTS in the U.S. and globally, I am thankful that our people continue to stay focused on a common mission and purpose that prioritizes service to one another, our customers and surrounding communities," said Chad Williams, CEO and Chairman of QTS. "QTS continues to pursue innovative solutions to build and operate the most advanced cloud and AI data center infrastructure in the world through efficient energy management, limited water usage, and ongoing waste reduction initiatives. Our commitment to giving and community service is foundational in our culture with a record level of volunteer hours and important success-based giving initiatives surrounding our projects. Our sustainability progress and mission-minded, service-driven culture accelerate QTS as an industry leader."

QTS Sustainability Progress

QTS's sustainability goals are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework and cover a broad range of impact areas.

QTS aims to source our power from carbon-free sources.

Design 100% of new buildings to Green Building Standards and pursue ENERGY STAR certification for all eligible properties.

QTS has installed EV Charging stations at 100% of its new buildings.

EV In 2023, QTS had a WUE of 1.12 for operating facilities – representing a year-over-year reduction of 15% – which exceeds the 5% annual reduction goal.

100% of new greenfield QTS data centers built in 2023 are water-free data centers.

In 2023, we on-boarded recycling at 15% of our sites, which reflects a year-over-year increase in participation of 28%.

QTS employees logged over 12,600 volunteer hours in 2023, outpacing the company's goal by 157%.

QTS engages in voluntary reporting to multiple agencies, like GRESB, CDP, EcoVadis, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Green Power Partnership. These voluntary and transparent disclosures make QTS's sustainability goals and standards available for consistent review and feedback from industry partners, ensuring that the company's strategies are aligned with best practices and aim toward impactful targets.

Success-based Giving and Community Engagement

Through its success-based giving program, QTS directly aligns its business performance, growth and customer contracts with contributions to support global nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of individuals and care for the environment.

"QTS is a purpose-driven company that is Powered by People," said Williams. "As the company grows, we choose to give back in ways that support people across the world, including providing renewable environmental resources, improving public health through clean water, and uplifting future generations through education and mentorship. Championing these causes is not only important to QTS and our people, but it also adds value for our customers. We look forward to continuing to encourage our organization to identify additional opportunities to align our giving programs with the greatest needs of our communities in the future."

American Forests

In partnership with American Forests, QTS donates one tree per month for every 100 kilowatt contracted for by a customer. "Grow with QTS" has strategically planted over 166,000 trees across the U.S. since 2019, with nearly 55,000 planted in 2023.

Leaven Kids

In late 2023, QTS initiated a partnership with Leaven Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps transform young lives by bringing learning centers into historically underserved neighborhoods. Under the program, QTS will donate enough funds to cover a child's participation in the program for one year for each data center commissioned each quarter.

U.S. Dream Academy

QTS sponsors a child for every 1–12 megawatt deal, allowing children to participate in U.S. Dream Academy programs that offer academic, social and values enrichment. In 2023, QTS sponsored 19 children—for a total of 59 supported children since the beginning of the partnership.

World Vision

Integrated in QTS's HumanKind program, in partnership with World Vision, QTS has made clean water accessible to thousands of families globally. To date, QTS and our customers have funded 13 water points—enough clean water for 4,667 people in countries like Kenya, Uganda and Burundi.

About QTS Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust, LLC is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint with over two gigawatts of critical power capacity under customer contract in North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS delivers secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE QTS