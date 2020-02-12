QTS Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Enables Strong Business Momentum and Efficiencies in 2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced increasing customer usage and business benefits associated with QTS' Service Delivery Platform (SDP) engineered to manage and optimize hybrid colocation deployments.

In late 2017, QTS introduced the industry's first software-defined orchestration platform as part of the Company's commitment to the digitization of its end-to-end systems and processes. SDP empowers customers to interact with their data and QTS services by providing real-time visibility, access and dynamic control of critical metrics across hybrid IT environments from a single platform. Through continued innovation, the platform continues to lead the industry in data center services delivery, as evidenced by QTS' industry-leading customer satisfaction results.

Customers using new SDP applications such as Switchboard, Power Analytics, Asset Manager and Online Ordering of QTS services are benefiting from greater control over their IT environments and costs, increased security, ease of compliance and reduced risk.

In 2019, QTS continued to add and expand SDP features and functionality. SDP now supports more than 200 customer-facing open-source APIs compared to 157 in 2018. In addition, QTS made 1,362 enhancements and feature releases to SDP compared to 872 in 2018 while average SDP session times for customers doubled from approximately 9 minutes to 18 minutes in 2019. SDP and related automated workflows created new sales opportunities for nearly every QTS hybrid colocation salesperson and the platform now also represents a key differentiator for QTS' hyperscale customers and prospects.

2019 SDP Business Highlights:

Total contract value of orders placed directly through SDP increased over 1,300% year-over-year

Unique customers transacting orders on SDP increased 333% year-over-year

Customer usage of SDP increased to 17,000+ active users across more than 1,200 QTS customers

SDP applications like Power Analytics, that detect when a customer is approaching amperage thresholds and automatically notifies them, generated 63,510 automated notifications of power overages capturing nearly $250,000 in one time overage billings. 26% of customers receiving overage notifications signed new power upgrade contracts.

in one time overage billings. 26% of customers receiving overage notifications signed new power upgrade contracts. Approximately 20% of new cross connect orders during 2019 were fully automated via SDP across 14 data centers.

SDP automation contributed to a 40% improvement in implementation from the time of order to the provisioning of new services.

QTS SDP continues to integrate with all major cloud providers, software-defined networks and cloud on-ramps, marketplaces, and technology from dozens of providers.

SDP contributed to QTS' industry-leading Net Promoter Score increasing from 75 to 87 which is double that of the closest data center provider.

QTS recently announced the QTS Innovation Lab, a dedicated organization and natural extension of SDP focused on bringing forth new applications and services and a major shift in how data center services are developed and delivered to customers.

"We are extremely proud to report on continued growth and significant customer use of QTS' Service Delivery Platform," said Brent Bensten, Chief Technology Officer - Product, QTS. "Customers value the innovation we are bringing to the data center enabling higher levels of transparency, visibility, compliance and sustainability that are at the foundation of SDP. Architected for industry adoption, we have published the API's and look forward as developers and the open source community collaborate and refine QTS APIs as the basis for an open standard in the data center industry for years to come."

QTS was recently recognized as the only data center recipient of the 2020 BIG Innovation Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group. QTS' SDP was recognized for delivering operational savings and new business innovation that are central to every IT investment.

