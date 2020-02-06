QTS Unveils QTS Innovation Lab (QIL)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for innovation in the delivery of data center services, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced the formal deployment of the QTS Innovation Lab (QIL) underpinning the company's Service Delivery Platform (SDP) that helps organizations view, manage and optimize their data center environments with ease.

The QIL is a dedicated organization within QTS supporting SDP and a major shift in how data center services are developed and delivered to customers. It features a team of data scientists, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data visualization experts dedicated to ideate, conceptualize and bring forth innovative, first-to-market solutions that dramatically improve the way customers interact with QTS' data center infrastructure.

The team takes a scientific approach to vet new ideas and potentially industry moving concepts before they are approved for further development. Once approved, QIL develops audit ready prototypes of applications for delivery to QTS customers via SDP.

"For years, the data center industry has been challenged by a lack of innovation and a need to find new ways to solve pervasive and complex challenges," said Brent Bentsen, Chief Technology Officer - Product, QTS. "The QTS Innovation Lab is a natural extension of our Service Delivery Platform and an innovative development environment leveraging actionable data to rapidly accelerate delivery of innovative new applications and services. Our expanding experience with AI, machine learning and predictive analytics has led to the realization of how much more is possible."

The first new innovation resulting from the QIL is 3D Mapper, a visualization app that renders an exact replication of a customer's IT environment in real-time. 3D visualizations are embedded with critical information including power utilization, temperature and humidity data, physical security, and asset details by rack location.

Other QIL first-to-market projects in development include:

Predictive Power - Leverage AI and predictive analytics to accurately forecast future power consumption.

- Leverage AI and predictive analytics to accurately forecast future power consumption. Project Parlay - Leverage AI to enable a conversational interface for SDP via Slack.

- Leverage AI to enable a conversational interface for SDP via Slack. Project Isobar - Leverage predictive analytics and AI to predict temperature based on power consumption. A 3D heat map displays temperature in real-time with past and future predictive modeling.

- Leverage predictive analytics and AI to predict temperature based on power consumption. A 3D heat map displays temperature in real-time with past and future predictive modeling. Project 4 th Wall - Collaboration tool enabling up to eight people to remotely share and visualize real-time data, images and live video from racks and assets within the data center on mobile devices.

- Collaboration tool enabling up to eight people to remotely share and visualize real-time data, images and live video from racks and assets within the data center on mobile devices. Project B-Roll - Real-time data center video digitized and integrated with badge data, facial recognition and masking technology to clearly show what each individual is doing in the data center.

"The availability of data and the continued advances in AI and machine learning are opening the door for higher levels of transparency, visibility, compliance and sustainability for outsourced enterprise IT environments," said Craig Matsumoto, senior analyst, 451 Research. "The QTS Innovation Lab is building on the foundation of its Service Delivery Platform. We would expect others to follow suit as the data center industry continues its digital transformation."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

