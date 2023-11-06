Quad-C Exits Investment in MNX in Sale to UPS

News provided by

Quad-C Management, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it has closed the sale of its investment in MNX Global Logistics ("MNX" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based global time critical logistics provider, to UPS (NYSE: UPS). 

MNX specializes in time-critical life sciences, medical device and healthcare shipments, as well as mission-critical parts for grounded aircraft and just-in-time industrial and automotive supply chains, and has a network of forward stocking locations to ensure rapid delivery of customer inventory. 

"We have greatly valued our partnership with Quad-C, who have supported our growth ambitions, both organically and through strategic investments," said John Labrie, MNX's CEO.  "Quad-C is an experienced investor in the transportation and logistics space, and helped us make good, quick decisions to help grow our business." 

"Quad-C's investment in MNX is an excellent example of our deep history partnering with market leaders within the transportation and logistics sector," said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C Partner.  "We are proud to have supported the MNX team as they grew the business through the introduction of new business lines, the automation of key business processes and the acquisition of a stake in a U.K.-based time-critical logistics provider.  We look forward to their continued success in their partnership with UPS."

"Thanks to John Labrie and the rest of the team at MNX," said Michael Brooks, a Quad-C Partner.  "The MNX team worked hard to build a high-quality company and enable a successful transaction for all parties."

Quad-C has been a long-time investor in well-established middle-market transportation and logistics companies.  In addition to MNX, past investments include AIT Worldwide, an international non-asset-based freight forwarder, Worldwide Express, a technology enabled asset-light logistics provider, and A. Stucki Company, a supplier of new and reconditioned railcar components. 

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to MNX and White & Case LLP acted as legal counsel to MNX.  The transaction terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT MNX
MNX is a global time-critical transportation and logistics provider focused on ensuring the complex and mission-critical needs of their customers are met by offering a suite of services, including next flight out and expedited ground services.  Learn more about MNX at www.mnx.com.

ABOUT QUAD-C
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established specialty distribution, industrials, transportation / logistics, business and consumer services, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer products companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $4.4 billion of capital in 83 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Tom Hickey
Partner
434-979-2070
info@qc-inc.com

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.

