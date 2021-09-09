Quad-C Management Announces Growth Investment in Titan Security Group

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc., a leading middle market private equity firm, announced that it has recently completed a growth investment in Titan Security Group, one of the largest security companies in North America.

Titan is a leading provider of security staffing and security systems solutions, serving commercial, multi-family residential, industrial, and retail clients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, Northern Indiana, and Southern Wisconsin. Titan provides security services for many of the premier properties in the Chicagoland area and differentiates itself by providing industry leading service and a unique operational support structure for its security staff.

A family-owned business since its 1994 inception, Titan is led by President and CEO, David S. Pack, who will continue in that capacity.

"We are excited to partner with Quad-C to continue our strong growth at Titan," said Mr. Pack. "We were looking for a partner with a track record of working with owner/operators to invest in growth and build businesses for the future. Their experience with both human capital and tech-enabled services business will provide us with valuable experience and resources to enhance our capabilities for the benefit of our customers and employees."

"Quad-C has evaluated a number of security services companies, and we came away very impressed with Titan's exceptional track record of more than 10 years of consecutive double digit revenue growth and industry leading employee retention," said Tim Billings, a Partner at Quad-C. "The security services market is highly fragmented, and we believe Titan will be a differentiated platform in the space as we look to expand."

"We have been very impressed with Dave and the entire Titan management team," said Jack Walker, a Partner at Quad-C. "We are looking forward to supporting Titan as the company grows both organically and through acquisitions."

Security ProAdvisors LLC represented Titan Security Group in the transaction.

About Titan Security Group

Titan is a leading Chicago-based security solutions provider that delivers results for its clients through flexible, customized security solutions, and superior customer service. Titan's approach combines traditional security staffing with electronic security systems, and security consulting to provide integrated and efficient, customized security solutions from a single source.

Titan launched in 1994 with a vision for a better way to provide security services to the Chicagoland community. Today, Titan is one of the largest security companies in North America, with over 75,000 scheduled hours per week, over 2,300 security staff, and has a track record of 27 consecutive years successfully serving clients across a wide range of industries. Learn more about Titan Security Group at www.titan-security.com.

About Quad-C Management

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3.6 billion of capital in more than 70 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

About Security ProAdvisors LLC

Security ProAdvisors is one of North America's leading brokerage, advisory and consulting firms to the security industry. Founded by Keith Oringer, SPA brings over 30 years of security industry and financial expertise, and a record of successful transactions. For more information about Security ProAdvisors, visit their website at www.SecurityProAdvisors.com

