Quad-C Management Announces Investment in Paradigm HSE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., August 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced its investment in Paradigm HSE ("Paradigm" or the "Company"), a leading provider of health and safety solutions to industrial customers across North America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed through the combination of Code Red Safety, Concept Controls, and HazTek, Paradigm has built a differentiated, tech-forward platform spanning technical safety services, safety management, and safety equipment distribution. The Company's approximately 700 employees support customers throughout the United States and Canada.

Quad-C is partnering with Paradigm's executive management team, who will remain in their current roles and are maintaining significant ownership in the Company. The partnership should allow Paradigm to reinvest capital to accelerate growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

"Paradigm has built a differentiated, client-first culture that, when paired with a commitment to technology-enabled safety solutions, has generated tremendous results" said Jack Walker, Partner at Quad-C. "Nick and his team have demonstrated an impressive track record of growth across each of Paradigm's pillars, and we see substantial opportunity ahead. We're excited to support the next phase of the Company's growth."

"Quad-C has a long history of investing in commercial and industrial services businesses, and worker safety is a theme we've been looking to invest behind for some time," said Matt Sorensen, Vice President at Quad-C. "We're excited to partner with Nick and the broader Paradigm team as they continue to build the leading platform in HSE services."

"From our first conversations with the Quad-C team, it was clear we shared the same values and the same vision for where Paradigm can go," said Nick Mowbray, CEO of Paradigm HSE. "Quad-C's support gives us the resources to continue building a market-leading, full-service HSE company. We're excited about what's ahead and remain focused on delivering even more value to our customers every day."

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Paradigm HSE and Stifel served as buyside advisor to Quad-C on the transaction.

ABOUT QUAD-C MANAGEMENT

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $5.3 billion of capital in 92 platform companies and over 425 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit www.quadc.com.

ABOUT PARADIGM HSE

Based in Houston, TX, Paradigm HSE offers safety services, products, and rentals throughout North America. Paradigm's offerings include safety and health staffing, training and consulting, a wide range of technical safety services, as well as the distribution and rental of equipment across safety, environmental and industrial hygiene applications. As a trusted partner for providing safety, health and environmental solutions to customers, Paradigm is built on ensuring it offers exceptional service, advice, and products across its customer base. For more information, please visit www.paradigmhse.com.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.