Quad-C Management Announces Investment in U.S. Endodontics Partners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has closed on an investment in U.S. Endodontics Partners, LLC ("U.S. Endo" or the "Company"), the first and one of the largest endodontics-focused specialty service organization.

Established in 2018 through the combination of three leading practices, doctor-led, doctor-driven U.S. Endo has grown rapidly by partnering with top-tier endodontists across the country to share best practices and improve access to outstanding patient care, while advancing the specialty and shaping the next generation of endodontic leaders. U.S. Endo provides comprehensive operational support services, peer-to peer leadership and mentoring, access to innovative new technologies, and reinvests resources to improve both clinical and financial performance. The Company has expanded from six offices in three states to more than 80 offices in 28 states.

Dr. Steve Frost, U.S. Endo Chief Clinical Officer and partner, said he and his partner endodontists are thrilled to partner with Quad-C.

"The success and unprecedented growth of our company is a direct result of outstanding endodontist partners, a high-level support team and solid infrastructure," Frost said. "With Quad-C's support, we as doctors can continue to focus on creating outstanding patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes."

Frank Winslow, Partner at Quad-C, echoed Frost's sentiments.

"We have been impressed with the growth of U.S. Endo and the culture of continuous improvement that they have built to date," said Frank Winslow. "We share the doctors' and management's enthusiasm regarding the partnership and outlook for U.S. Endo."

Scotte Hudsmith, U.S. Endo Senior Advisor and Board Member, said, "I believe Quad-C's commitment to grow the Company, as well as their experience within the dental industry, makes them the ideal partner." Hudsmith further stated, "We are a leading endodontic specialty support organization and are confident we can continue being an industry leader with Quad-C as a partner."

Ernst & Young served as financial advisor to U.S. Endo on the transaction and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to Quad-C.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About U.S. Endodontics Partners

U.S. Endo is a doctor-led, doctor-driven specialty services partnership for endodontists – a collaboration of endodontic specialist and business experts working together to pursue excellence and growth in patient care and business. U.S. Endo provides comprehensive operational support services, peer-to peer leadership and mentoring, applies best practices, provides innovative new technologies, and reinvests resources to improve clinical and financial performance. U.S. Endo Partner doctors are able to do more of what they love and increase access to care, while securing their professional futures. For more information, visit www.usendopartners.com.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3.6 billion of capital in more than 70 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.

