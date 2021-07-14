Quad-C Management Announces Recapitalization of Apps Associates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a majority investment in Apps Associates —an enterprise applications services leader focused on helping organizations strategize, execute and integrate digital transformation initiatives across the enterprise.

"We have been pursuing an investment thesis based on digital transformation of the economy for the past year, and Apps Associates is ideally positioned to benefit from these long-term secular tailwinds," said Jack Walker, Partner at Quad-C. "In addition to capitalizing on the market growth, we will look to expand the company's service offerings and extend its geographic footprint—both organically and through acquisition."



In addition to its best-in-class technical expertise, Apps Associates differentiates itself through relentless attention to delivery excellence and customer care. The company, with more than 950 employees across the US, India and Germany, is an Oracle Partner, a Premier Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services, a Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Snowflake Select Partner.

"Adrian King and his team have done a remarkable job building the Apps Associates platform over the last 4 years," added Tim Billings, Partner at Quad-C. "We are fortunate to be partnering with such a talented group of associates and look forward to working with them to build on the company's success."

"We are excited to partner with Quad-C on the next phase of Apps Associates' growth," said Adrian King, CEO of Apps Associates. "Their deep experience with both human capital management and technology-enabled services businesses will be valuable as we look to execute on our shared vision for the future of the business."

To kick start the shared corporate vision, Apps Associates will welcome industry veteran Larry Jones, who will join the board of directors as Chairman. Jones brings a wealth of more than 30+ years of experience in the technology services market, including most recently serving as CEO of Coalfire Systems.



About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution, and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in more than 70 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.



About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is an enterprise application services leader with a customer-first focus. Apps Associates has more than two decades of experience helping organizations innovate through digital transformation initiatives. Our customers turn to Apps Associates for strategic counsel, system integration and the services required to solve their most complex business challenges – utilizing experience in analytics, application modernization, process automation, digital systems, technology and operations. To learn more about how Apps Associates can help you align your business with the right technology, visit: www.appsassociates.com, or follow Apps Associates on social media on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.

