Quad-C Management Announces Two New Services Investments and the Sale of Inmark

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has recently completed majority investments in Learners Edge and Astrix Technology Group and sold Inmark. Learners Edge is an online training and certification platform that provides end-to-end education and professional development for K-12 teachers. Astrix Technology Group is a specialty consulting and staffing firm focused on serving scientific and laboratory environments across the private and public sectors. Inmark is a leading distributor of rigid container and life sciences packaging.

Quad-C had a productive 2020 on the new investment front with four new platform investments and significant add-on activity across the portfolio.

"Education and human capital management have been long-term focus areas for our business and consumer services practice," said Tim Billings, Partner at Quad-C. "We see a number of parallels between these companies and our investments in Colibri Group, Rainbow Early Education, Vaco and S.i. Systems. We feel fortunate to be partnering with exceptionally talented management teams at both Learners Edge and Astrix."

"Both of these companies operate in high-growth end markets with multiple avenues to achieve above market growth," added Jack Walker, a Partner at Quad-C. "Our strategy will include expanding the geographic footprint of these companies both organically and through acquisition, broadening our service offering and investing in human capital and technology to support accelerated growth."

Quad-C was also busy selling in 2020, with the sale of Inmark representing the second successful exit of the year. "During our nearly five-year investment, we formed a terrific partnership with management and leveraged our expertise in packaging and healthcare to help accelerate growth," said Frank Winslow, Partner at Quad-C. "As a result, not only did earnings grow at a double-digit CAGR, but Inmark was also able to move into higher value segments of the market. We are thrilled with the outcome of our investment."

About Learners Edge

Learners Edge supports educators across the country at every stage of their professional lifecycle. With a team dedicated to alternative teacher certification, another providing continuing education and professional development, and an additional team supporting teacher training and coaching in higher education, the portfolio of Learners Edge is continually working towards its mission of improving the quality of teaching and learning. For additional information, please visit www.learnersedge.com; www.iteach.net; www.teachingchannel.com.

About Astrix Technology Group

Founded in 1995, Astrix Technology Group is an informatics consulting, professional services and outsourced staffing company dedicated to serving the scientific community. Astrix has expertise in laboratory informatics strategic planning, vendor selection, development, implementation, integration, managed services, and scientific staffing, serving a wide range of clients including federal, state, and local government and industry leading private sector firms in the chemical, biotech, medical device, pharmaceutical and food/beverage sectors. Astrix's experienced team of experts combine deep scientific insight with the understanding of how technology and people impact the scientific industries to provide solutions to its clients. For additional information, please visit www.astrixinc.com.

About Inmark

Founded over 40 years ago, Inmark is a trusted source for rigid container, temperature-controlled, used medical device and dangerous goods packaging. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Inmark has become a respected leader in developing packaging solutions for businesses globally. For additional information, please visit www.inmarkpackaging.com.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials specialty distribution, and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in more than 70 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

