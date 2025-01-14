Quad-C Management Completes the Sale of @properties to Compass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, has completed the sale of @properties to Compass, Inc. ("Compass"; NYSE: COMP).

@properties is a Chicago-based real estate services company that owns and operates real estate brokerage firms in seven states, multi-state title and mortgage companies, and the Christie's International Real Estate network. Christie's International Real Estate is a global luxury real estate network with over 100 independently owned brokerage Affiliates in almost 50 countries and territories.

Tim Billings, Quad-C Senior Partner, commented, "We are very proud of what we have accomplished in partnership with the @properties team. Together, we grew revenue by approximately 250%, opened 20 new offices, completed six acquisitions including the Christie's International Real Estate Network, expanded title and mortgage services and made significant investments in @properties' technology, marketing and training platforms. Since founding this business in 2000, Co-CEOs Thad Wong and Mike Golden have been committed to providing exceptional customer service and leveraging technology to improve the experience for both agents and clients. It was a pleasure to partner with @properties through such an exciting period in their growth trajectory and we wish them continued success."

Mike Golden, @properties Co-CEO, added, "We want to thank the Quad-C team for their strategic support over the last several years. This represented @properties's first institutional partnership and, together, we significantly transformed the business and drove tremendous growth while staying committed to our company's values and vision. We look forward to our next stage of growth and our partnership with Compass."

The partnership with Compass will allow the combined company to continue to empower the company's agents and independent broker-owner entrepreneurs around the world who are affiliates of Christie's International Real Estate. Together, these companies will provide unparalleled resources and support to help everyone succeed and deliver exceptional client experiences.

Thad Wong, @properties Co-CEO, commented, "Compass shares our commitment to enhance the real estate industry through technology, marketing, and exceptional service and to embrace the local, independent broker through the Christie's International Real Estate and @properties brands. This is a very complementary union that respects our unique brands and empowers agents to provide an even better experience for the clients they serve."

About Quad-C Management

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established business services, industrials and healthcare companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4 billion of capital in 84 platform companies and over 385 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit www.quadcmanagement.com .

About @properties

@properties is a Chicago-based real estate services company that owns and operates real estate brokerage firms in seven states, multi-state title and mortgage companies, Proper Title and Proper Rate, and the Christie's International Real Estate network. @properties is also the creator of pl@tform™, a proprietary brokerage-technology software that enables agents to digitally manage all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction through one fully integrated system. Since its start in 2000, the company has been led by co-founders and co-CEOs, Thad Wong and Mike Golden. For more information, visit www.atproperties.com .

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.compass.com .

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.