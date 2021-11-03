Quad-C Management, Inc. Announces Sale of EFC International

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it has completed the sale of its investment in EFC International ("EFC" or the "Company"), a leading value-added distributor of highly-engineered specialty fasteners to the automotive and industrial end-markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EFC is a global value-added solutions provider of highly engineered fasteners and specialty components offering engineering support, sales and marketing, distribution and high-touch service to customers in the automotive, industrial and other technical end markets. The Company has served as a critical link between suppliers and customers for over 35 years. EFC has a history of growth driven by longstanding supplier relationships and a tenured customer base.

"Our experience with Quad-C was both outstanding and rewarding," said Matt Dudenhoeffer, Chief Executive Officer of EFC. "We were very fortunate to have partnered with such a collaborative and supportive team. Their experience with the distribution industry and their insights focused on growth, profitability and global diversification enabled us to transform our business, double our sales and accelerate our trajectory. As a result, the business is better-positioned with our new foundation to catapult our continued strong profitable growth."

"The true partnership we established with Matt and his team during our time together was second to none," said Thad Jones, Partner at Quad-C. "Management's ability to execute a global expansion strategy, inclusive of opening offices in China, Mexico, Korea, Germany and the U.K. during our partnership speaks to the talent of the team and the value proposition of the Company's business model in the global marketplace."

"EFC is truly a unique business. The value that the Company provides to both suppliers and customers has allowed EFC to sustain double digit organic growth rates for over a decade," said Michael Brooks, Partner at Quad-C. "It has been an honor to have partnered with EFC and the entire team during this chapter in the Company's history, and we look forward to watching the team's success for many years to come."

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT EFC INTERNATIONAL

EFC International, head-quartered in St. Louis, is a global leading provider of engineered fasteners and specialized component solutions serving the automotive, electrified vehicle, industrial and distribution marketplaces. Providing a high level of engineering support to customers and protecting supply chains is a cornerstone of EFC's model. Close supplier partnerships with world-class market leaders and innovators enables EFC to meet the unique and evolving needs of each customer. EFC's engineered products include plastic injection molded components, spring steel stampings, cold-formed fasteners, clamp products, motion control and routing components, electrical/electronic connectors and light assemblies among numerous other products. EFC has locations in North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about EFC and to explore their online engineering guides, please visit www.efc-intl.com

ABOUT QUAD-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3.7 billion of capital in more than 70 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

