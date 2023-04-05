Quad-C Management, Inc. Announces Sale of Krayden, Inc.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C") announced today it has completed the sale of its investment in Krayden, Inc. ("Krayden" or the "Company"), a leading technical distributor of high-performance products, ranging from specialty adhesives and sealants to solder, epoxies, and composite-process materials. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Krayden is a value-added distributor of specialty adhesives, sealants, coatings, lubricants, soldering products, epoxy preforms, and composite process materials used in a broad range of applications across the aerospace, electronics, transportation and general industrial end markets. The Company's distinct business model utilizes a highly technical sales approach and incremental value-added services to distribute a limited line of premier products and solutions. The Company enjoys strong relationships with a blue-chip supplier base and provides mission-critical products to customers who rely on Krayden's suite of products for specialized, 'no-fail' applications. Krayden is led by a seasoned management team with strong sector level expertise and long-established recognition by suppliers, customers, and competitors alike.

"Since 2017, the partnership we established with Quad-C was built on a shared vision and common goal to achieve the next phase of growth," said Wayne Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Krayden. "Quad-C's industry knowledge and corporate development approach allowed our teams to quickly align and work hand in hand to expand our capabilities and scale the platform. We have sincerely valued the partnership and collaboration with the Quad-C team and thank them for their support."

"We are fortunate to have partnered with Wayne and the entire Krayden team over the last six years," said Thad Jones, Partner at Quad-C. "Our shared value creation plan, which management executed skillfully, included expanding Krayden's global footprint, adding select suppliers and product lines, and executing on a strategic acquisition playbook, all while maintaining the entrepreneurial culture of the Company."

"In addition to its differentiated capabilities, Krayden is backed by an exemplary management team that drove success across the platform. The value that Krayden provides to both suppliers and customers has resulted in deeply entrenched relationships across the industry," said Michael Brooks, Partner at Quad-C. "It's been a pleasure partnering with the Krayden team to achieve such a favorable outcome for all stakeholders. We look forward to watching the team's success for many years to come."

Evercore acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT KRAYDEN

Krayden, headquartered in Denver, is a specialty distributor who offers technical expertise and features premier products including specialty adhesives, sealants, coatings, lubricants, soldering products, epoxy preforms, and composite process materials. The Company offers value-added capabilities consisting of technical sales via a highly trained team, custom packaging, fabrication, formulation, and labeling. Krayden maintains collaborative relationships with blue chip suppliers and focuses on premier product lines, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to resolve specification and performance challenges for customers. Krayden has a national footprint with leased facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Southeast Asia, as well as additional ancillary warehouses and third-party logistics locations. To learn more about Krayden, please visit https://krayden.com/.

ABOUT QUAD-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established specialty distribution, industrials, transportation / logistics, business and consumer services, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer products companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested more than $4.1 billion of capital in 81 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

