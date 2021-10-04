Quad-C Management, Inc. Announces Sale of Stanton Carpet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it has completed the sale of its investment in Stanton Carpet ("Stanton" or the "Company"), a leading supplier and designer of premium, branded soft floorcovering products as well as luxury vinyl plank, to Dunes Point Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980, Stanton was built on the mission to create a brand that was synonymous with style for the decorative market. Over the past 40 years, the Company has grown into a leading supplier of decorative, self-branded high-quality carpet, custom rugs and luxury vinyl. Stanton now encompasses multiple brands that enclose all facets of decorative flooring. With its headquarters on Long Island, New York, and its customer service, distribution & fabrication center in Calhoun, Georgia, Stanton Carpet remains committed to its core mission of delivering the finest in decorative carpeting with an unsurpassed dedication to quality and service.

"We are fortunate to have worked closely with Sy and Jonathan Cohen and the entire team at Stanton for the last five years," said Thad Jones, Partner at Quad-C. "We are proud of what the team accomplished during our partnership, including the launch of the Stanton Street decorative commercial business, the development of an e-commerce channel and the introduction of Stanton Decorative Waterproof Flooring, the Company's first hard surface product offering. All of us at Quad-C look forward to seeing the Company's continued success in the years ahead."

"The Stanton management team is one of the strongest in their industry. It has been a pleasure to work alongside them in pursuit of our shared goals," said Jack Walker, Partner at Quad-C. "In addition to successfully executing on our organic growth plan, the team at Stanton completed two strategic acquisitions during our partnership which further solidified the Company as an industry leader, while maintaining its strong tradition and culture. We wish the Stanton team all the best for the future."

"Stanton has experienced tremendous growth over the course of our partnership with Quad-C," said Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Stanton. "Quad-C's experience in our industry, along with their focus on growth and corporate development, was a tremendous asset to our team as we executed on our shared vision and strategy over the past five years. We have sincerely valued the partnership and collaboration with the Quad-C team and thank them for their support and guidance."

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to Stanton in connection with the transaction.

