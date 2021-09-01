Quad Clothing Company and HoniiSoul Personal Chef Services to Serve up the Fashion Meets Food Experience on National Food Day

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom fashion design comes together with custom personal chef deliciousness on October 24 in Atlanta on National Food Day, when two creative entrepreneurs from both industries, merge efforts to offer a stylishly tasty experience for attendees.

Fashion Designer Indrea Gordon, founder, Quad Clothing Company and co-producer of Fashion Meets Food Experience in Atlanta Chef Kendra Bates, founder, Honiisoul Personal Chef Services and co-producer of Fashion Meets Food Experience in Atlanta

Produced and presented by two African-American women business owners, Indrea Gordon, fashion designer and founder of the Quad Clothing Company and Kendra Bates, founder, HoniiSoul Personal Chef Services, a luxury personal culinary experience service, the "Fashion Meets Food" Experience, will cater to fashionistas and foodies alike.

"Kendra's and my work are designed to make a difference in the lives we touch and what better way to touch people than through fashion and food?" says Gordon, an award-winning designer. "Clothing and food are two essential elements that everyone needs, and this event was created for fashionistas and foodies who also love the artistic and stylish side of those two elements. We thought this was the perfect way to not only showcase our individual creativity collectively while celebrating National Food Day, but also make a difference while adding new flavor to a popular concept," she said.

Coordinated to also address Covid-19 safety protocols, the "Fashion Meets Food Experience," is designed to be an intimate gathering of about 100 people and will offer a variety of tapas-type small plates of creative dishes designed to tempt the palette, all served in an artful manner.

The dishes will be color coordinated with custom fashions designed by Gordon, presented throughout the event by runway models, including one with autism. The model is a part of Gordon's Fashion Without Limitations program, which showcases children and young adults with special needs. A portion of the proceeds for The Fashion Meets Food Experience, will be donated to Autumn's Gift, a 501c3 nonprofit, that offers respite care services for families of children with special needs.

The "Fashion Meets Food Experience will take place at the Blue Moon Event Hall, located at 1630 Pleasant Hill Rd Set 100, Duluth, GA 30096. Ticket prices range from $60 to $100 and can be purchased by going to quadclothingcompany.com.

For information about sponsorship or vendor opportunities at the event, contact Chris Waymon at Gates City Management at 404-353-0923 or [email protected].



SOURCE Quad Clothing Company