Quad named to the inaugural Forbes list of America's best employers for company culture

SUSSEX, Wis., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, has been named to Forbes' first-ever ranking of America's Best Employers for Company Culture . The list recognizes organizations that acknowledge employee contributions and performance, foster collaboration, value feedback, support work-life balance, and create opportunities.

Developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, the list is based on more than 218,000 anonymous employee surveys evaluating workplace culture, leadership, training and diversity. The honor reflects Quad's strong workplace values and a collaborative, innovative, and empowering culture.

"The recognition from Forbes underscores Quad's people-first culture. We believe that when employees feel trusted and supported, they do their best work," said Rob Quadracci, Chief Human Resources Officer at Quad. "Our culture has always been our competitive advantage. It strengthens client partnerships, improves operational agility, and fuels innovation to keep Quad ahead in a fast-moving industry, while also serving as a powerful asset for recruitment and retention. When employees thrive, so does Quad."

Values power Quad's workplace reputation

Quad's culture is rooted in such values as Believe in People, Do the Right Thing, and Urgently Innovate, which guide how teams collaborate, make decisions and serve clients. These values show up day to day, from relationship-based account teams anticipating client needs, to cross-functional problem-solving that reduces marketing complexity, to a company-wide commitment to continuous improvement.

They also shape Quad's approach to its people and communities. Examples include its employee-led business resource groups, community initiatives, and work-life balance initiatives like on-site childcare, after-school and summer-care programs, and primary-care medical clinics with in-person and virtual services for employees and their families. In addition, Quad's professional development offerings, including its renowned Corporate Trainee program for entry-level employees, in-person leadership development opportunities, and robust learning and development platform, promote growth at every stage of a career.

"Across offices, manufacturing plants and hybrid teams, employees describe Quad as a place where they enjoy coming to work because ideas move fast, they are empowered to create solutions, and we treat each other with kindness," Quadracci added. "Our culture and our exceptional people propel our business forward in a complex and competitive industry."

