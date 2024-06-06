Quad to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

SUSSEX, Wis., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, today announced that Chairman, President and CEO Joel Quadracci, and Chief Financial Officer Tony Staniak will present and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 12-13, 2024. Joining them will be Don Pontes, Executive Director of Investor Relations for Quad.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, and can be accessed live here. The slide presentation will be posted on the Investors section of quad.com following the event.

Meetings with investors will be held on both Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13.

To register for either the presentation or a meeting with management, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and it is not necessary to be a Sidoti client.

About Quad



Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked as the 14th largest agency company in the U.S. by Ad Age (2023), and the second-largest commercial printer in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

