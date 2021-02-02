Quadax Earns Top Honors as 2021 Best in KLAS for Claims Management

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadax, Inc., the leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management technology and services, was named Best In KLAS for Claims Management in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. According to the report's publisher, KLAS Research, Best in KLAS winners earn top honors for helping healthcare professionals provide better patient care.

The comprehensive Best In KLAS report recognizes healthcare vendors based on 30,000+ interviews annually with healthcare software and services users across thousands of hospitals and clinics, as well as payer and employee organizations. KLAS Research winnows the top performers from roughly 1,200 healthcare IT products and services from more than 450 vendors.

The 2021 Best In KLAS award for Claims Management recognizes Quadax Xpeditor™. Xpeditor helps healthcare organizations expedite payments and reduce the cost and effort of managing claims. The extensive Quadax library of standard edits ensures that up to 99.6% of Xpeditor claims are accepted by payers on the first pass.

Best In KLAS awards take into account the entire customer experience. "We strive every day to deliver exceptional service and support to every client, working hard to be responsive, timely and proactive to our clients' unique needs, said Tony Petras, COO, EDI Services for Quadax. "This Best in KLAS award is especially meaningful because it reflects the positive experiences of our clients."

Quadax empowers clients to drive costs out of the healthcare revenue cycle. With solutions for patient access, claims, reimbursement, denials, appeals & audit management, plus business analytics, the company's efficient, highly configurable system for claims submission and tracking transforms healthcare operations.

KLAS data is freely available to healthcare providers. You can learn more about KLAS and the insights they provide, and download the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report when you log in or create a free account.

About Quadax, Inc.

With deep industry expertise and technology delivered through person-to-person contact, only Quadax gives revenue cycle professionals the freedom to consistently add value to their organization. Our clients spend less time fixing problems and more time pursuing the opportunities that move their organizations forward. Going from what feels like spinning your wheels to driving excellence in your organization—that's the real value in partnering with Quadax. To learn more, visit us at www.quadax.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Press Contact:

Kristy Gierosky, 440-777-6305

[email protected]

SOURCE Quadax Inc.

Related Links

https://www.quadax.com

