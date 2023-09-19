Quadbridge announces the transition of Founder & CEO PJ Emam to the role of Chairman and the appointment of Steve Leslie as CEO

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quadbridge Inc. (Quadbridge), a leading North American provider of IT solutions and services, announces today that Founder & CEO PJ Emam has stepped forward into the role of Chairman and Steve Leslie has joined as CEO.

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge has quickly become a reputable IT solutions provider. The organization has built operations across North America, established partnerships with hundreds of best-of-breed and emerging technology vendors, served thousands of businesses, repeatedly ranked on the Canadian Business list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, completed the acquisitions of DTM Systems Corp. and Able-One Systems Inc., and built a press-worthy company culture.

"Quadbridge has accomplished more than I ever dreamed of when we started 16 years ago. It has been through dedication and a tenacious do-what-it-takes attitude that we have come so far," said PJ Emam. "As I start my next chapter with Quadbridge, I'm proud of our journey and know there is so much more to come in our story."

Steve Leslie joins Quadbridge with extensive experience in the Information Technology industry. Steve has held Senior roles in Business Development, Sales, and Marketing with Telus, Softchoice, and Xerox. During his tenure, Steve has led teams of more than 700 in effecting transformational changes through expanding lines of business, implementing go-to-market strategies, and developing high-performing teams and cultures.

"I'm delighted to join this vibrant organization," said Steve Leslie. "With Quadbridge's cross-border capabilities, strong portfolio of offerings, growing market share, and talented and engaged team, the company is uniquely positioned to outperform and progress in the industry. We have exciting times ahead as we continue to grow in innovative business verticals and dominate in client experience."

About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a leading North American IT solutions and services provider. Quadbridge delivers end-to-end cloud, security, technology, and operations solutions for businesses through three verticals: Managed Services for outsourced IT functions, Professional Services for specialized expertise on project-based initiatives, and Technology Acquisition Services for hardware and software. Learn more at quadbridge.com.

