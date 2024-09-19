Quadient positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Accounts Payable Automation by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors.

Quadient, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Quadient as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation.

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

QKS Group defines Accounts Payable Automation as software tools designed to streamline and automate invoice processing, ensuring accuracy and timely supplier payment. These solutions minimize manual tasks, boost operational efficiency, and help companies take advantage of early payment discounts. These tools manage invoice capture, validation, and matching with purchase orders or contracts. Additionally, they offer features like fraud detection and cash management. Additionally, they provide comprehensive reporting and analytics, enhancing visibility and control over financial data and ensuring compliance with e-invoicing regulations.

According to Nehan Jain, Analyst at QKS Group, "Quadient's Accounts Payable (AP) automation solution empowers users to streamline their invoice management processes by leveraging OCR and auto-coding functionality to automatically populates header and line-item details thus expediting payment approvals. Quadient's robust AP automation offerings, including real-time dashboards, reporting tools, automated invoice capture, validation, approval, and payment processes, adapt seamlessly to each user's unique business needs ensuring ease of implementation and seamless integration with existing financial systems and workflows. Furthermore, Quadient's digital automation platform, Quadient Hub, facilitates multi-entity product and service management with effortless data sharing. Additionally, Quadient AP provides read-only auditor-specific access credentials, enabling efficient compliance checks and audits. With these features, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and technology excellence parameters, Quadient has been recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Payable Automation," adds Nehan.

"Being recognized once again as a technology leader in the 'SPARK Matrix for Accounts Payable Automation' report confirms our growing market leadership and commitment to delivering continuous innovation through our digital automation platform," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital Automation for Quadient. "In addition to bringing the most efficient and powerful procure-to-pay and invoice-to-cash solutions to our customers across the globe, Quadient is uniquely positioned to help businesses address new regulatory e-invoicing initiatives within the European Union."

The Accounts Payable Automation (APA) market has transitioned from manual processes to advanced digital solutions driven by EDI, digitization, and automation. Today's APA tools are essential for managing organizational spending and streamlining complex global operations by automating invoice capture, validation, three-way matching, and payment authorization. As demand for efficiency grows, solutions now offer touchless invoice processing, covering the entire lifecycle from receipt to payment approval, enhancing agility, and enabling early payment discounts while ensuring compliance with evolving e-invoicing regulations. Business-to-Government (B2G) mandates are driving investment in APA software to support invoice processing and supplier payments. Organizations are integrating accounts payable, receivable, and spend management functions to accelerate approvals, increase productivity, and reduce costs. The market is marked by continuous innovation as vendors tackle integration challenges and improve communication through supplier portals and APIs. AI and ML technologies enhance fraud detection, generate insights, and automate reporting, with generative AI and large language models being explored for further automation. As digital transformation accelerates, APA solutions are poised to drive efficiency, cost savings, and regulatory compliance in financial operations.

SPARK Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation, 2024

