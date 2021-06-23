QuadMed Adds Accomplished Health Care Executives to Leadership Team

Dr. Flores, who received her M.D. from Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1995 and her B.A. and B.S. from Brown University in 1990, currently serves as a director on the boards of both QuadMed and Quad. She is the daughter of Quad and QuadMed founder Harry V. Quadracci and the sister of current Quad Chairman, President & CEO Joel Quadracci.

"Kathryn is an empathetic, visionary leader who is passionate about expanding health care access through QuadMed's comprehensive care model, which provides high-quality, cost-effective health and wellness services to forward-thinking employers around the country," Joel Quadracci said. "Kathryn understands the world of medicine and has been deeply involved in COVID-19 response plans and QuadMed's business operations, as a member of the board of directors."

"It is my profound pleasure to serve as President of QuadMed and continue the legacy of premiere employer-powered health care envisioned by my father 30 years ago," Dr. Flores said. "I look forward to working with our exceptional team of providers, health and wellness center staff, corporate support teams, executive leadership, and QuadMed's board of directors as we continue to deliver population health improvements and cost savings as a trusted partner to the employers we serve."

John Bustle, MD, MHCM, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. John Bustle brings a unique combination of physician leadership and health care administrative skills to QuadMed. He holds a Master of Health Care Management Degree from Harvard University and is board certified in family medicine and obesity medicine. He began his career as a practicing physician and clinic medical director, ultimately serving as the health system Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Bates County Memorial Hospital in Missouri.

Dr. Bustle has been an advocate for innovative models of care including the patient centered medical home and multiple telehealth initiatives. He improved quality of care through partnerships and local initiatives including NCQA accreditation, restructuring quality management systems and electronic health record optimization. Most recently, he served as the MidAmerica Market Medical Executive for Cigna where he was the clinical leader responsible for improving the quality and affordability of care for a large member population.

Dr. Bustle will lead the organization's focus on health care's Quadruple Aim: delivering a better patient experience with improved outcomes at a lower cost while supporting provider engagement and satisfaction. He will build on the organization's current success in meeting and exceeding clinical benchmarks and optimizing the Epic electronic health record and all its functionality to deliver measurable improvements in the health and wellbeing of an employer's workforce.

Shannon Clark, DNP, FNP, Chief Operating Officer

Shannon Clark comes to QuadMed as an accomplished clinician and health care operations leader. She is a board certified family nurse practitioner with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Johns Hopkins University, and brings a great depth of experience in worksite health and wellness services, particularly in occupational health.

Clark was most recently Executive Vice President of operations for Medcor, overseeing more than 200 primary care/occupational health clinics across the U.S. for a variety of industries including distribution, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, food, auto, film, and construction. Prior to Medcor, Clark was the owner and CEO of Synergy Health Center & Urgent Care, two high-volume urgent care and multispecialty clinics where she treated acute and chronic illness and injury within the specialties of family practice, urgent care, and orthopedics. Clark also provided expertise in the areas of occupational medicine, wellness, and workers' compensation services.

As the operations leader for QuadMed, she will focus on the continuous improvement of our health center operations and account management support with a focus on the integration of new technologies, programs and services to drive optimal cost, quality and outcomes for our employer partners.

"The addition of these two experienced leaders to our already strong leadership team enables us to advance our strategic growth plan, while enhancing our current client partnerships," Dr. Flores said. "In an industry ripe with mergers, acquisitions and consolidation, QuadMed is committed to remaining independent. We have a singular focus: to deliver innovative, high-value solutions to employers, and an exceptional patient experience for their employees, that results in improved health outcomes and reduced costs."

About QuadMed

QuadMed (quadmedical.com) is a nationally recognized provider of health and wellness solutions designed specifically for employers. The model features a full continuum of high-quality, patient-centered services proven to decrease costs by increasing accessibility and engagement. The company's 30-year track record of success is rooted in integrating prevention-focused, comprehensive primary care with leading-edge technology and analytics. The industry pioneer, QuadMed was founded in 1991 as a subsidiary of Quad.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com .

