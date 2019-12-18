QuadMed finalizes Epic transition as part of year-long transformation strategy

Jeanne Scheide, President of QuadMed, explained that the transition to the industry-leading electronic medical record (EMR) system is the latest step in the company's ongoing transformation and reinvestment strategy focused on enhancing technology and strengthening relationships with its clients and patient populations.

"Epic has allowed us to combine best-in-class technology, high-quality clinical practice and an enhanced patient-provider experience," said Scheide. "The platform simplifies workflows and gives providers more time with patients, helping to develop personal connections that positively influence health outcomes."

Epic streamlines coordinated care efforts by seamlessly delivering vital health information between health networks. The instantaneous record sharing allows for efficient communication between providers and is ideal for primary care-focused organizations such as QuadMed that refer out to specialists when patients' medical needs exceed the scope of practice.

Further contributing to an enhanced patient experience is a comprehensive patient portal known as MyChart, which facilitates appointment management, prescription refills and provider communication. Accessible from a computer or mobile device, the portal also allows patients to quickly view health history and lab results.

A continued commitment to patient satisfaction

Before selecting an EMR partner, QuadMed conducted an extensive vendor analysis that involved active participation from staff and providers. Scheide expressed that Epic was the unanimous choice given its alignment with the relationship-driven care model at QuadMed – a model that enables the organization to consistently exceed national benchmarks in clinical quality and patient satisfaction.

"It was important that we engaged our caregiving teams in the decision-making process for Epic," said Scheide, "because these are the tools they use every day to provide optimal care to our patients and to deliver the exceptional patient experience that we have come to be known for."

The decision to partner with Epic was finalized in 2018. Over the next year, extensive preparations were made for two phases of implementation that were executed in September and November of this year. Command centers were established for both phases to provide support for patients and providers, and to minimize the impact to patient experience. There were no disruptions to care during the transition.

"We could not be more pleased with QuadMed's decision to implement Epic, and with the flawless execution of the rollout that QuadMed delivered," said Amy Iveson, Corporate Manager of Health & Wellness Strategy at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). "At HII, we place high value on best-in-class performance, and the fact that our two very large health centers did not have to close for even an hour is a testament to the planning and support QuadMed provided to ensure there was no disruption to patient care."

Positioned for future growth and innovation

The partnership and transition to Epic follows other strategic actions taken by QuadMed earlier this year, including a restructure of account management and operations, as well as executive-level changes to establish clear accountability for client relationship management and health center operations.

"The changes underway are generating significant value for our clients and the patient populations that we serve," said Scheide. "Our transition to Epic is a testament to our commitment to quality and proves that QuadMed is not only the pioneer, but a continued leader in employer-sponsored health care."

Beyond Epic, QuadMed demonstrates its dedication to clinical quality by maintaining accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Care (AAAHC). The company also continues to preserve its Certified status for information security from HITRUST® and holds a Cybersecurity Framework certification from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About QuadMed

QuadMed (quadmedical.com) is a nationally-recognized provider of onsite, near-site and shared site employer-sponsored health and wellness solutions. The model features a full continuum of high-quality, patient-centered services proven to decrease costs by increasing accessibility and engagement. The company's nearly 30-year track record of success is rooted in integrating prevention-focused primary care with leading-edge technology and analytics. QuadMed was created in 1991 as a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD).

