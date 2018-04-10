Quadrant Biosciences Enters into Licensing Agreements with SUNY Upstate and Penn State for Commercialization of Novel Epigenetic Biomarkers

The licensed biomarker technology is based on identifying concentrations of salivary RNAs - small, non-coding molecules influencing protein translation - that are transported throughout the body in the extracellular space and easily measured in saliva. Results of multiple research studies conducted by the two medical institutions, and supported by Quadrant Biosciences, have confirmed high correlations between the expression of these RNA molecules in the saliva and patients with ASD, Parkinson's disease and concussion.

Dr. Frank Middleton, Ph.D. at SUNY Upstate Medical University and one of the lead researchers behind the licensed biomarkers, explains why this "epigenetic" approach is preferred. "There have been many attempts to develop biologic tests to help diagnose neurological or neurodevelopmental disorders, primarily using genetic and blood-based assays. Our epigenetic approach looking at RNAs in saliva is highly novel and provides a more robust method of distinguishing affected from unaffected subjects."

According to Dr. Steve Hicks, M.D./PhD., a pediatrician at the Penn State College of Medicine and the site's lead investigator, these biomarkers will significantly change the way clinicians treat patients. "This epigenetic platform provides an opportunity for clinicians to quickly and objectively assess medical conditions that have historically relied on expert medical opinions. This represents an important step in the development of clinical tools that will revolutionize the way we diagnose and treat our patients."

Translating these scientific discoveries into commercialized products to address critically important health challenges is exactly the intention of this licensing agreement, says Scott Macfarlane, Director of the Technology Transfer Office at SUNY Upstate Medical University. "For the past several years, SUNY Upstate, Penn State and Quadrant Biosciences have been working closely together to find biomarkers indicative of traumatic brain injury, autism, and Parkinson's disease. We are excited that Quadrant has licensed three of the most promising diagnostic tools resulting from our collaboration and is committed to making them available to the patients and physicians who need them."

Richard Uhlig, Founder and CEO of Quadrant BioSciences, wholeheartedly agrees. "The collaboration between Quadrant Biosciences and these two highly respected medical universities has created a fertile, symbiotic environment for the development and worldwide commercialization of the latest scientific and medical discoveries. We are humbled to be in the position to bring these revolutionary medical discoveries to the people that need them, and grateful for the strong working relationship we have established with SUNY Upstate and Penn State."

Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a Life Science company involved in the development of functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. Quadrant Biosciences has also entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's Disease. For information about the company contact Quadrant Biosciences at info@QuadrantBiosciences.com or visit their website at www.QuadrantBiosciences.com.

