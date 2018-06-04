Quadrant Biosciences Inc. and ChoiceOne/MedSpring Urgent Care Enter Partnership to Offer Unique Brain Health Assessments

ClearEdge, developed in cooperation with researchers and clinicians at SUNY Upstate Medical University, is a collection of functional assessments designed to monitor and track subtle changes in cognitive function, balance and patient symptoms over time. ChoiceOne/MedSpring will offer ClearEdge assessments for patients who wish to establish baseline measures of their brain health, or who have just experienced a head injury. The initial ClearEdge assessment will be useful as a comparative point to both track patients' brain health over time and, in the event of an injury such as a concussion, help assess recovery.

ChoiceOne/MedSpring collectively owns and manages over 50 urgent care centers in Texas, Maryland, Georgia, Illinois and Massachusetts, making them one of the largest urgent care organizations in the country. Dr. Scott Burger, ChoiceOne/MedSpring CMO, explained why they are excited about the partnership with Quadrant Biosciences and their ClearEdge toolkit. "ClearEdge provides an objective and reliable way of assessing cognitive function and balance, as well as symptoms, in an efficient manner," said Dr. Burger. "Adopting technologies like ClearEdge not only facilitates our goal of creating an integrated healthcare experience that includes primary care physicians and specialists, it furthers our overarching mission of delivering superior care that improves the quality of life of every patient, and setting the standard by which others in the healthcare industry are judged."

The initial roll out of ClearEdge will begin June 1 at select centers in Dallas-Ft Worth, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland. Patients interested in learning more about the assessments in the Baltimore area should visit ChoiceOneUC.com or call 888-246-4236. To learn more about assessments in the Dallas-Ft Worth area, please visit MedSpring.com or call 888-980-0505. For more information about ClearEdge, please visit ClearEdgeTest.com or email info@clearedgetest.com.

Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a Life science company involved in the development of functional assessments and epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. Quadrant Biosciences has also entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's Disease. For more information about ClearEdge, visit www.clearedgetest.com. For more information about the company, contact info@QuadrantBiosciences.com or visit their website at www.QuadrantBiosciences.com.

ChoiceOne and MedSpring Urgent Care have joined forces with the goal of providing superior patient care while improving the everyday health of our patients in the communities we serve. Our mission is to create an outstanding patient experience focused on engagement, communication and empathy.

With more than 50 centers operating in the Austin, North Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston metro areas; our friendly healthcare professionals are qualified to treat a wide-range of illnesses and injuries from coughs and colds, to cuts and broken bones. We also provide occupational health and preventative care services. For care that is not life-threatening we offer a faster and more cost-effective option to visiting the ER. For more information, visit ChoiceOneUC.com or MedSpring.com.

