Quadrant Biosciences Recognized as New York Technology Business of the Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc. has been awarded the Technology Business of the Year by the New York State Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The award, presented at the annual New York awards dinner in Ithaca, NY, recognizes the boldest, brightest, and best small companies in New York State in 2018. Quadrant Biosciences is a Syracuse, New York based emerging life science company that focuses on finding innovative solutions to complex public health challenges.

On hand to accept the award was Quadrant Biosciences Founder and CEO Richard Uhlig. "I am very honored to accept New York's Technology Business of the Year Award on behalf of all of my colleagues at Quadrant," said Uhlig. "We're a different kind of company at our core; we're fundamentally in the service of others. That philosophy is shared by everyone at Quadrant and positively impacts everything we do."

Quadrant Biosciences focuses on translating breakthrough epigenetic research into practical diagnostic solutions for some of the most important health issues facing the world today, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Parkinson's Disease, and traumatic brain injury. Shortly, the company will be commercially releasing a novel epigenetic saliva test for autism called Clarifi. Clarifi is the product of years of collaborative research with SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State College of Medicine, and was developed to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of autism. Quadrant has received multiple grants from the National Institutes for Health for their collaborative research, including a recent $2 million award to further expand its groundbreaking research in autism.

Quadrant's business advisor at the Binghamton University SBDC, Chuck Schwerin, explained why he nominated the company for this award. "I was pleased to nominate [Quadrant Biosciences] for the annual Technology Award given to the company that represents technological innovation that promises to make a significant impact socially and economically. Their epigenetic breakthrough may change the lives of countless individuals with neurological challenges whose conditions may now be detected far earlier than was thought possible. Rich [Uhlig] was a deserving winner of this year's award, and I look forward to observing the impact the company will make in the coming years."

