Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Announces 2022 Technology Leader in SPARK Matrix analysis of Global Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) Market

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it has named Kount, an Equifax Company , as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the major Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

RBA solutions offer a robust authentication mechanism to help determine the risk level and possibility of fraud. It adds an additional layer of security before providing access by assessing the level of risk. The risk assessment is based on various contextual factors like IP address, user behavior and role, device and network details, physical location, geo-velocity (physical distance between consecutive login attempts), day of the week, time of day, consecutive login failures, and so on. For login attempts with a high-risk score, the user is prompted for more authentication steps to confirm and validate their identity. But if the risk score is low and the user is behaving in an expected way, then the system will include fewer authentication steps. RBA solutions commonly use multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify the identity of an individual and deter hackers. Instead of simply requesting a username and password, MFA requires an additional verification factor, which diminishes the probability of a cyberattack. While enforcing stringent authentication for malicious and high-risk users, RBA ensures simplified access for trusted users. By balancing security and user experience, RBA is gaining popularity amongst organizations across a range of verticals.

According to the research 'SPARK Matrix: Risk-Based Authentication (RBA), 2022', a majority of the leading RBA vendors offer key features and functionalities such as a risk scoring engine, rule management, an authentication mechanism (MFA), self-service management, alert and case management, visualization and reporting, and others. However, the sophistication of technology capabilities, breadth of RBA solutions and maturity of AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics may differ by vendor offerings.

The Kount RBA solution portfolio from Equifax, titled the Identity Trust Platform, includes Kount Command, Kount Control, the Dispute and Chargeback Management solution, Data on Demand, and Kount 360 for complete customer journey protection. The platform is built on Kount's Identity Trust Global Network™, which leverages supervised and unsupervised machine learning and advanced AI to get Omniscore™, an actionable safety rating for every transaction. Kount's key features and functionalities for risk-based authentication include identity insights, Email Insights, advanced AI and Omniscore, account takeover protection, and dispute management.

"Kount technology from Equifax has earned an award-winning reputation for enabling businesses to improve outcomes while creating exemplary customer experiences," said Adam Gunther, Chief Product Officer at Kount. "It's great to, once again, be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for what we are bringing to the market, a true merging of digital and physical identity attributes that lead to a true 360-degree view of the consumer. Within a year of the Kount acquisition by Equifax, we have enhanced Kount risk-based authentication and digital identity solutions with Equifax synthetic ID, form-prefill, identity verification, and secure MFA solutions"

According to Pradnya Gugale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Kount's RBA solution, built on the Identity Trust Platform, now also provides synthetic ID, InstaTouch Pay, InstaTouch ID, account verification, digital identity trust for identity verification, and secure MFA solutions post its acquisition by Equifax. The key differentiated offerings of Kount include extensive data on global fraud and identity identifiers via the Identity Trust Global Network, which is further combined with physical and digital identity data with Equifax; integrations with multiple key payment service providers, gateways, and platforms; complete customer journey protection against ATO attacks, payments fraud protection, dispute management, data on-demand, bot detection, and loyalty fraud prevention into a single platform. With its comprehensive RBA capabilities, product strategy, ability to cater to various use cases, and robust roadmap, Kount has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Risk-Based Authentication (RBA), 2022."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Kount's RBA solution: Link

solution: Complimentary Download – SPARK Matrix: Risk-Based Authentication (RBA): Link

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contact:

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

[email protected]

Shekhar Jitkar

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions