Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Positions Eurotech Amongst the 2019 Technology Leaders in the IIoT Platforms Market

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech today announced that it has been recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a 2019 leader in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) marketplace for its Everyware IoT Edge-to-Cloud IoT Platform.

According to research findings, Eurotech, with its robust and comprehensive IIoT platform capabilities, is positioned amongst the 2019 technology leaders in the global IIoT platforms market. Eurotech's leadership recognition is driven by its sophisticated OT-centric technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, product strategy, and overall customer impact.

"Eurotech with its comprehensive IIoT solution portfolio, OT-centric approach, and deep industry expertise is well positioned to help industrial companies in delivering scalable solution for secure device connectivity, remote monitoring & management, data management, application enablement, and IT-OT integration in supporting their digital transformation initiatives," according to Piyush Dewangan, Industry Research Manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Eurotech provides hardware and software IoT solutions under the brand name of Everyware IoT. Everyware IoT is an integrated platform for the Internet of Things that provides Multi-service IoT Edge Gateways for any industry vertical, an open IoT Edge Framework and an IoT Integration Platform to connect field devices to business analytics and enterprise applications. Based on open technologies and standards, Everyware IoT accelerates application development and project deployment while avoiding vendor lock-in. It does address very effectively critical aspects of IIoT implementations in the field including remote asset integration, device & application life cycle management, connectivity, security and IT/OT integration.

"We appreciate the recognition we receive from analyst companies like Quadrant Knowledge Solutions" comments Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. "It documents the successful implementation of a strategy that is focusing on encapsulating the technical complexities of IIoT especially in the Operational Technology world, to allow our customers and partners to effectively and securely integrate assets in the field with existing IT infrastructures, as an essential element of their digital transformation journey."

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. Learn more at https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

