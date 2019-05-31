Quadratec Academy Expands Focus To Include Jeep Gladiator

"Gladiator is going to be the next big thing for the Jeep brand and will definitely attract those who have always wanted a Jeep truck," said Quadratec Video Host Rob Jarrell. "And like anyone owning something for the first time, there are bound to be questions and 'how do I do this' worries, and that is what the Quadratec Academy is all about."

Similar to current Quadratec Academy Wrangler content, Gladiator videos will break down topics that may normally confuse or frustrate those new to the Jeep brand, such as soft or hardtop installation, towing, grille or fender removal, product installs and using the vehicle off-road.

"Over the past few years, the Jeep Wrangler has become more and more popular," Jarrell said. "So we started the Quadratec Academy in the hopes it would fill a void and help these new owners better understand their vehicle, as well as how to improve it."

"Now that the Gladiator is in the marketplace, it only makes sense we include it in our instructional videos as well."

Quadratec Academy, a series of nearly two dozen instructional and informative videos, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views from Jeep owners across the globe on the company's YouTube channel found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1gG0meT2AiZCjJsRQzFRkw.

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. See more at www.quadratec.com.

