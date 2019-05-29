Quadratec Launches Partnership with Rough Country Suspension Systems

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadratec Essentials, the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, recently announced an exciting new partnership with Rough Country Suspension Systems. Customers can now purchase Rough Country products through the company's catalog or online (https://www.quadratec.com/brand/rough-country), just in time for the busy summer modification season.

"Rough Country is an excellent addition to our product mix and we are pleased to finally offer this popular brand to our customers," said Matt Mabry, Quadratec's category manager for suspension systems. "No matter if you are an adventure seeker who loves working on your Jeep, or someone who daily drives your vehicle, Rough Country offers affordable products that are easy to install and carry one of the industry's best warranties."

Rough Country is considered one of the fastest growing manufacturers of aftermarket suspension products and off-road accessories, and all its parts are designed, engineered and built in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Quadratec will carry Rough Country suspension, driveline, steering and wheel products for all Wrangler models, as well as CJ, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and the new Gladiator truck.

"We believe this partnership provides an exceptional combination of value and service for our customers, and allows us to better accommodate their modification needs," Mabry said.

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. (https://www.quadratec.com) is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

