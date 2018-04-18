QuadReal Property Group introduces Tom Sheraden as CTO

"We welcome Tom at a time when technology and innovation are opening up new avenues in every area of our industry," said Steve Barnett, QuadReal's Chief Operating Officer. "Tom is a globally recognized leader in technology's influence on development, management and operations. He will ensure that QuadReal and its partners are able to leverage opportunities in the sector to best advantage."

Mr. Sheraden was formerly Chief Information Officer with Prologis Inc., a multinational logistics real estate investment trust and the largest industrial real estate company in the world. In his role at Prologis, Mr. Sheraden was responsible for building world-class technology strategy and execution across the company's global operations. Mr. Sheraden previously held executive and leadership positions with Home Advisor, a leading digital marketplace for home improvement, and Janus Mutual Funds, a global investment manager. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

"I am inspired to be joining a company and team of professionals that understand the important role of technology," said Mr. Sheraden. "At QuadReal, I look forward to supporting our team while advocating for technology's potential to deliver value and transform experiences for QuadReal and our tenants, residents, visitors and partners."

QuadReal has made a strategic commitment to support and advance technologies that enable innovation in our evolving urban environments. Reflecting this commitment, QuadReal announced last week a direct investment in Honest Buildings, a project management platform that provides real-time insights across real estate portfolios and streamlines bidding and cost tracking to ensure that projects are delivered on-time and on-budget.

Recently, QuadReal appointed Global Cities expert Rosemary Feenan as EVP, Research and earlier this year, QuadReal, Microsoft and the City of Toronto announced UPPlift: Toronto, an urban pilot program and virtual accelerator focused on enhancing the city's livability through technology and other smart innovations.

Mr. Sheraden assumed his role at QuadReal on April 9, 2018 and is based in QuadReal's head office in Vancouver.

About QuadReal

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QuadReal Property Group is a Canadian real estate investment, development and management company operating on a global scale. The company's $24.5 billion portfolio spans 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. Owned by BCI, one of Canada's largest institutional investors, QuadReal was established to manage its real estate investment portfolio. QuadReal aims to deliver prudent growth and strong investment returns, and to create and sustain environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

