QuadReal Property Group Simplifies Purchasing with Yardi Marketplace

- Canadian real estate asset investor, developer and manager centralizes supply and services procurement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon after Yardi® Marketplace became available in Canada, QuadReal Property Group became the first client in the country to adopt the end-to-end solution for purchasing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies.

Yardi Marketplace lets QuadReal complete purchases for its Canadian residential portfolio using online catalogues and workflows customized to its internal policies. Real-time product availability and pricing information make the process even more efficient. The solution is easy to implement and comes at no extra cost for Yardi® PayScan clients.

"Yardi Marketplace gave us the opportunity to accelerate and streamline MRO tasks that could experience delays within a manual ordering process. The solution automatically creates purchase orders and invoices, so we no longer have to generate each purchase from scratch," said Christine Williams, vice president of national operations and administration for QuadReal.

"Adding Yardi Marketplace to our existing Yardi® Procure to Pay solution gives us a fully integrated platform, from ordering to purchase order creation and approval, invoice processing and vendor payment. The product is easy for our site personnel to use, saves time and labor, and gives us useful analytics about our purchasing," Williams said.

"We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with QuadReal with a centralized purchasing solution that provides consolidated vision and insights into their organization's procurement lifecycle," said Peter Altobelli, vice president of sales for Yardi Canada.

