Quadric Appoints Ravi Chakaravarthy as VP Software Engineering

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadric® today announced the appointment of Ravi Chakaravarthy as Vice President, Software Engineering effective immediately. Chakaravarthy will lead Quadric's rapidly expanding software engineering organization, driving development of the company's market leading embedded AI software stack that powers Quadric Chimera™ AI processor IP.

Prior to joining Quadric, Chakaravarthy led software development for AMD's AI software stack for both datacenter and edge AI applications. He has deep hands-on expertise with AI/ML technologies for training and inference and has overseen open-source development for over 60 complex software projects. Before his six-year tenure at AMD, he led development teams at both Broadcom and at Hewlett-Packard, further broadening his leadership experience across the semiconductor and enterprise computing industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Ravi to Quadric's fast-growing engineering team," stated Veerbhan Kheterpal, co-founder and CEO of Quadric. "His experience leading large AI compiler and software organizations is tailor-made for Quadric at this stage of our growth. The combination of Ravi's technical depth and proven leadership is a two-pronged win for both Quadric and our customers."

"Quadric core technology is truly unique in the evolving world of edge AI processing," said Chakaravarthy. "I'm excited to accelerate the maturation of the Chimera graph compiler and expand the full software stack. Quadric already supports five to ten times more AI models than competing licensable NPUs. The next phase of toolchain development will further streamline how customers port models to their Chimera-powered chips. With design wins today spanning a performance range from 1 TOPS to over 400 TOPS, and more customers joining every month, the opportunity ahead is tremendous."

Quadric Chimera™ processor is the only fully C++ programmable, licensable AI/ML inference processor solution that delivers the energy efficiency of a dedicated neural network accelerator plus the flexibility of a programmable architecture. A key advantage of Quadric's approach is its unified programming model, in which neural network graphs and C++ code merge into a single, fully programmable application.

About Quadric

Quadric, Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable General-Purpose Neural Processor IP (GPNPU) capable of running both AI inference workloads and traditional DSP and control algorithms. Quadric unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device AI processing, delivering up to 840 TOPs in both commercial grade and automotive-grade safety-enhanced versions. Learn more at: www.quadric.io.

