Quadriga Partners advised both Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons on their partnerships with EyeSouth Partners

News provided by

Quadriga Partners, LLC

15 Aug, 2023, 22:01 ET

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga Partners, LLC ("Quadriga"), an investment bank and transaction advisory group that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry, advised Carolina Cataract & Laser Center ("CCLC") and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons ("EPS") on their respective partnerships with EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth").

Continue Reading

CCLC, led by Dr. David Vroman and Dr. Millin Budev, and EPS, led by Dr. Alexander Kent and Dr. Joseph Lally, are leaders in the field of ophthalmology, offering unparalleled ophthalmic expertise to South Carolina's Low Country communities. With a legacy spanning more than six decades, these distinguished practices consistently deliver exceptional healthcare services across various locations within the Charleston market. The partnerships forged with CCLC and EPS represent EyeSouth's first and second affiliations in South Carolina, further expanding its presence through twelve states.

"The process unfolded seamlessly, characterized by meticulous organization and attention to detail, yielding an outlier result that exceeded our expectations," reflected Dr. Vroman. "We could not have achieved this outcome without Quadriga's engagement with us as invaluable partners."

"The team at Quadriga Partners, under the leadership of Jason Ficken, delivered exceptional strategic guidance through every step of the process," added Dr. Budev. "Quadriga was a true steward of our goals and motivations for pursuing a transaction."

Dr. Kent observed, "Quadriga is a collection of consummate professionals, deftly balancing the complex details as well as the human sides of our transaction. Every step of the process was thoughtfully orchestrated and explained in a manner that allowed us as physicians to truly garner command of the 'why' underlying each facet of the deal."

"We were not only impressed by Quadriga's deep advisory experience in the healthcare space, but also the tremendous personal care that Jason and his team took to shepherd us through the complex transaction process," Dr. Lally affirmed.

Jason Ficken, Managing Partner at Quadriga, explained, "Our collaboration with CCLC and EPS has been incredibly rewarding, characterized by the deep trust that was forged between each of us in this unique deal crucible. At Quadriga, we pride ourselves on establishing a true partnership with our clients, but this can only be achieved through ceaseless communication and a shared vision. Both CCLC and EPS allowed us to help construct the ideal solution and then empowered Quadriga to bring this outcome to fruition. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this strategic partnership with EyeSouth will have on the communities faithfully served by CCLC and EPS."

For additional insight into these transactions or Quadriga's deep physician practice management domain expertise, please contact Jason Ficken at [email protected] | (720) 810-2170 or Bishara Zinaty at bzinaty@quadrigapartners.com | (303) 446-7222.

SOURCE Quadriga Partners, LLC

Also from this source

Quadriga Partners advised OrthoNebraska on its partnership with InTandem Capital Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.