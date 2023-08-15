Quadriga Partners advised OrthoNebraska on its partnership with InTandem Capital Partners

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga Partners, LLC ("Quadriga"), an investment bank and transaction advisory group that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry, advised OrthoNebraska (the "Company") on its partnership with InTandem Capital Partners ("InTandem").

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, OrthoNebraska is a leading orthopedic practice with more than 25 specialty-trained physicians. The Company is a vertically integrated orthopedic system providing musculoskeletal care throughout its continuum of outpatient clinics and physical therapy clinics, as well as OrthoNebraska Hospital, one of Nebraska's leading specialty orthopedic hospitals. OrthoNebraska's comprehensive services include orthopedic surgery, urgent care, emergency care, physical therapy, advanced imaging, durable medical equipment, and sports training.

InTandem's investment in OrthoNebraska will create a preeminent musculoskeletal platform serving the Upper Midwest. The platform will look to leverage the Company's sterling reputation to expand care throughout Nebraska and to surrounding states.

Levi Scheppers, CEO of OrthoNebraska, explained, "From the onset of the process, we were most interested in finding the right partner, one that shared our values and our goals. Fortunately, Jason and his team embody these same values and goals, so it was not surprising they were able to find a future partner that aligned so well with the ethos of OrthoNebraska. The thorough process that Jason and his team lead us through resulted in something we are all extremely proud of, especially as we look to what this means for the future of musculoskeletal care in the Midwest." 

Jason Ficken, Managing Partner of Quadriga, added, "OrthoNebraska was truly the ideal client, from the size and complexity of the practice to the sophistication of the executive team to the unwavering engagement of the physician partners. Simply put, it was a privilege to walk shoulder to shoulder with each member of the OrthoNebraska team on this journey. We remain committed to continue supporting their unique trajectory well into the future."

About Quadriga Partners:

Quadriga is a middle-market investment bank that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Quadriga provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory services. For additional information on Quadriga, please visit www.quadrigapartners.com.

About OrthoNebraska:

OrthoNebraska is an innovative musculoskeletal health system based in Omaha, Nebraska. OrthoNebraska provides comprehensive orthopedic care through its network of outpatient clinics and specialty hospital. For additional information on OrthoNebraska, please visit www.orthonebraska.com.

About InTandem:

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of small to mid-sized companies in select healthcare services sectors. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For additional information on InTandem, please visit www.intandemcapital.com.

