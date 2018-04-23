Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security

Quadro Vehicles feature the HTS Hydraulic Tilting SystemTM and have a low center of gravity to ensure safe handling. This agreement builds on their technology advancements by allowing the integration of LoJack Connect technology, powered by CalAmp's Telematics Cloud service, into Quadro's three-wheel and QOODER four-wheel "Web Edition" section sold through online channels. The LoJack Connect technology and stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) services provide drivers with sophisticated mobility capabilities, peace of mind and a greater insight into vehicle status and location.

"This partnership demonstrates another innovation milestone for Quadro. The agreement with LoJack Italia allows us to offer to our customers a complete cutting-edge telematics solution to monitor and manage their vehicle," said Paolo Gagliardo, CEO of Quadro Vehicles S.A. "Our vehicles are the expression of a new concept of advanced mobility, which attracts the most progressive users looking to venture into new horizons of driving safely and comfortably."

LoJack Italia developed a custom SmartRider app allowing drivers to always stay connected to their vehicles via their smartphones. The app provides detailed information including route tracking, mileage, battery status and localization capabilities. If the vehicle is stolen, drivers have one-click access to a 24/7 command center that will facilitate the activation of the LoJack SVR system and notify local law enforcement to initiate a search.

"LoJack Connect and the SmartRider application further enhance Quadro's innovative vehicle technology by strengthening security and enabling riders to always stay connected with valuable diagnostics and location information," said Maurizio Iperti, CEO of LoJack Italia. "We are excited to expand our reach into new vehicle classes and regional market areas through our partnership with Quadro and their extensive dealer network."

Quadro Vehicles S.A.

Quadro Vehicles S.A., the Swiss company that produces QOODER the world's first tilting four-wheel vehicle, equipped with the innovative patented Hydraulic Tilting SystemTM (HTS), is committed to combining a superior level of safety and comfort with the exceptional pleasure and freedom of driving. The best of two worlds. The absolute innovation of Quadro Vehicles S.A. is Q-Store: the first online store to buy vehicles and accessories and receive them directly at home. The Swiss company has the QV3, the lightest three-wheeler vehicle in its class. Quadro Vehicles is present in over 20 countries worldwide, through direct subsidiaries and importers, with a network of over 500 dealers.

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), has been the market leader over the past 30 years, helping over 9 million people to protect their assets and vehicles from theft. Today, together with CalAmp, it provides innovative telematics solutions and services all over the world for a growing range of businesses and consumers. LoJack has been active in Italy for 10 years and is undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 180,000 software and service subscribers. LoJack Italia is creating a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers, through innovative solutions that are easily accessible. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn, YouTube or LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack and the CalAmp and LoJack logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp, LoJack and/or their affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

