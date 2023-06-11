Quaestor Advisors India Private Limited Is Now Largest Global Office of Arena Investors and Affiliated Companies

BENGALURU, India, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaestor Advisors India Private Limited ("Quaestor India"), related to Quaestor Advisors, LLC ("Quaestor" or "Quaestor Advisors"), which provides asset management, analytics, compliance, operational, financial, IT, and marketing functions for its affiliate Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), announces that it has become the firm's largest global office. As a global entity across all companies, the firm currently has over 150 employees and consultants located in 7 offices worldwide.

Arena is a global investment manager that provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The leadership team has an average of 20+ years of experience. Since its inception in 2015, Arena has deployed over US$4.5 billion into over 350 privately negotiated investments. Arena has a long history of operating on-the-ground in the Asia-Pacific region, including its principals having operated in India for over 20 years. The firm brings decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions.

Quaestor Advisors provides risk-reducing and return-enhancing asset servicing including upfront diligence support, surveillance, operational, finance, and workout capabilities. In addition, Quaestor India handles functions across analytics, compliance, IT, and marketing support. Quaestor is an expert in the servicing and support functions for a wide array of asset types including corporate private investments, real estate private investments, structured finance & assets, and corporate securities.

Quaestor India has assembled a team of 41 current employees in its Bengaluru office located in the Garuda Bhive Workspace. These hires make Bengaluru the largest of all of the global offices of Arena and its affiliates, which include locations in New York (New York, United States), Purchase (New York, United States), Jacksonville (Florida, United States), London (United Kingdom), Dublin (Ireland), and Singapore.

Ruchi Nema serves as Director of India Operations, who is a Chartered Accountant, and brings 24 years of experience. She notes that "Quaestor India offers a very compelling value proposition for employees. Quaestor India's team is tightly integrated into Quaestor's global operations, with the Bengaluru employees responsible for important and challenging deliverables. The firm's senior leadership is committed to training and development and offers salaries that are highly competitive with other large-scale global companies operating in the region."

Arena Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Daniel Zwirn added, "Having formed one of the largest consumer lending companies that applies advanced data science and machine learning, with over 500 employees in Chennai and Hyderabad and which was formed in 2014, we know what it takes to build and manage a successful team, and we are very fortunate to now have a highly dedicated and skilled team in Bengaluru. Our Quaestor team is integral in our global operations, and we look forward to continued success."

Quaestor India continues to grow its team, with 15 current job openings. To see available opportunities, please visit apply.workable.com/arena-investors-lp or contact Priyanka Thakur at [email protected].

About Quaestor Advisors India Private Limited:

Quaestor Advisors India Private Limited is headquartered in Bengaluru, India and is an affiliate of Arena Investors, LP and Quaestor Advisors, LLC. As an affiliated entity of Arena Investors LP, Quaestor India provides analytics, compliance, operational, financial, IT, and marketing support functions for Arena. See quaestoradvisors.com for more information.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, LP is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 1, 2022, and a team of over 150 employees and consultants in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm has individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

