Quair Plasma Mini Wearable Air Purifier Starts Trending on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quair Plasma Mini Wearable Air Purifier, a new portable air purifier that matches a compact and lightweight design with a powerful battery and strong air purifying capacity, has just been launched on Indiegogo, at https://igg.me/at/quair .

QUAIR Wearable Air Purifier QUAIR Wearable Air Purifier

The device creates a personal breathing space of fresh air that is three times wider than other portable air purifiers available on the market. "That alone makes this device very special when compared to others, but that's not just it," said Thomas Hui, one of the founders of Quair, the company that has developed what it calls the 'Bipolar Ion Tech.'

"Unlike other air purifiers, our device uses a two-step process. It releases positive and negative ions into the air and it then spreads them out with a miniature fan. Once airborne, these ions seek out airborne contaminants and fully break them down, making the air that the user breathes clean and safer," Mr. Thomas Hui commented.

Quair also highlights that the device only weighs 85g but that its portability doesn't compromise its effectiveness. Its battery life is supported by a full charge of around 2 hours that provides 8 to 10 hours of air purifying power. The device has a universal 5V power supply, which can be recharged with an easy-plug USB-C cable.

"Considering today's air contamination challenges and the pandemic we're all going through, we thought we had to create a device that helped us be safer from allergies, pollution, and even bacteria in the air," Hui observed.

The Quair Plasma Mini Wearable Air Purifier campaign on Indiegogo at https://igg.me/at/quair has thus far raised HKD$47,945 with the support of 29 backers in less than 24 hours, with 27 days of campaign still ahead. The funds will be used for the large-scale production of the device. Indiegogo backers have early and discounted access to the portable air purifier in exchange for their support for the campaign.

