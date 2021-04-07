Quake Global Continues To Expand Its CareCenter Emergency Call and Process Optimization Solution to Anthology Senior Living Facilities

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quake Global, Inc., the market leader in IoT automation and process optimization, today announced that it is has signed agreements to provide its RTLS and Emergency Call system to several Anthology Senior Living facilities in 2021.

Quake's Global CareCenter solution enables senior living community owners to ensure the highest customer satisfaction levels for community services, on a 24/7 basis. The CareCenter solution helps clinical teams to rapidly take control of unexpected events occurring in a facility and act in real time act to assist residents. Seniors enjoy confidence and independence with Quake's pendants and wristbands which can be used as security fobs and door keys. They are able to generate emergency call from anywhere in the community with a simple push of a button on their wristband or pendant. Staff is immediately notified via staff mobile devices and communication panels. Quake's solution is already installed in over 15 Anthology Senior Living facilities.

Anthology is deploying Quake's broader RTLS platform applications across many of their facilities to provide a range of customizable solutions including location services, fall detection, wander management, and real-time analytics. "With the additional features integrated into the CareCenter 4.1 update, the Quake system has expanded its communication features which allows everyone both clinical and non-clinicians at the community to be informed on resident safety 24/7," said Dash Mortensen, Executive Director Anthology of Simsbury. He stressed that, "The escalation feature has been critical in updating all members of the community when a resident is in need of assistance more urgently. Whether it's a traditional alert on the IOS device or an email escalation updating that there is a resident is in distress, this feature has been a great value add."

Quake Global CEO Polina Braunstein commented, "Anthology Senior Living is widely regarded as an innovative, discerning developer and operator from high-end senior living. They understand how advanced automation can benefit senior living residents and the staffs that serves them. To be selected as a trusted partner to make work and life better for Anthology staff and residents is a real honor for Quake."

About Anthology Senior Living

Anthology Senior Living, CA's senior living platform, develops, acquires, and operates best in class communities across the United States. Our portfolio includes independent living, assisted living and memory care. We are setting the industry standard through thoughtful product design and unparalleled quality of care for our residents and their families. Learn more at www.anthologyseniorliving.com

About Quake Global

Quake Global is a technology company delivering innovative solutions for the IoT connected world. Our solutions provide real time-synchronized 360° visibility to everything that matters in mission-critical operations for industries that include Healthcare, Military, Industrial, Logistics. Quake Global's state of the art products offers RFID, BLE, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, LTE, V2X, satellite, and cellular communication. For more information, visit https://www.quakeglobal.com

SOURCE Quake Global

Related Links

https://www.quakeglobal.com

