Quake Media Launches With Exclusive, Premium Content From America's Leading Political Commentators From All Sides

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quake Media, a leading source for exclusive, premium podcast content, launched today, beginning with its political vertical. The innovative subscription platform features exclusive individual shows from an all-star talent roster including Laura Ingraham, Soledad O'Brien, Mike Huckabee, Marc Lamont Hill, Gretchen Carlson, Buck Sexton, and Andrew Gillum.

This uniquely diverse range of voices, opinions and debate bring together all points of view, ensuring everyone has a voice during the most contentious political environment in U.S. history.

Quake can be accessed through the Quake Media app (available for download on Apple and Android) and at QuakeMedia.com. Users can enjoy a week-long free trial and subscribe for $4.99 per month, which provides access to all Quake Media content, delivered daily and ad-free.

"Quake meets the growing demand from consumers for fresh, in-depth and exclusive content from the best talent across the political spectrum. We are excited to launch this innovative service through an easy-to-use, affordable platform that will give subscribers a best-in-class experience." said Doug Rosenberg, CEO of Quake Media.

While currently focused on political content ahead of the 2020 election, Quake plans to release additional content verticals over the next several months.

Exclusive Shows

*The Laura Ingraham Show: 2x/week political and cultural commentary that's more expansive than TV

*Very Opinionated with Soledad O'Brien: 2x/week show about what's making news and how it's being covered

*The People's Podcast with Mike Huckabee: 1-2x/week show discussing politics, current events, and more

*What Do You Really Think? with Marc Lamont Hill and Buck Sexton: 1x/week video chat from opposing viewpoints

*Get the News with Gretchen Carlson: Down-the-middle daily news show covering the biggest headlines

*Real Talk with Andrew Gillum: 3x/week show about politics, news, culture, mental health, and more

